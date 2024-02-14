Impending Windows 11 update will let you set up Wi-Fi connections with the camera app and QR codes

Windows 11 Build 26052 (now officially called Windows 11 24H2) will have a new feature that lets the camera app scan QR codes for seamless Wi-Fi connection in public hotspots. Notebooks, desktops, tablets such as the Surface Pro, and any other device that has a camera (or that can use a connected camera) can now take advantage of QR codes designed for mobile devices. Once the camera app scans the QR code, it will provide the SSID name and password needed for the connection.

Though many would argue this will only be useful for Windows tablets with built-in cameras, 2-in-1 notebooks are another type of device that will benefit from this feature. Because Windows 11 is also used in portable gaming devices, future devices with built-in cameras — or if someone makes a USB-C camera attachment for existing devices such as the ROG Ally and MSI Claw — will be able to easily access Wi-Fi networks.

Windows 11 24H2 and several BETA builds have included some promising settings and upcoming features — the combination of which should provide a better quality-of-life experience compared to previous Windows 11 builds (and Windows 10). Many PC gamers have moved to Windows 11 to take advantage of native functions such as HDR. Other features include 'Low Energy Audio' hearing aid support and more file compression format support, as well as new color management updates, which will finally let Windows users take advantage of HDR-enabled OLED monitors.

Microsoft is still testing the native super-resolution scaling feature that was previously discovered by power users on the Windows 11 24H2 preview build. But there's no confirmation if this will be included in the public release. The Windows 11 24H2 build is expected to be released in the second half of 2024. With the Windows 11 Canary build 25977, users can create a QR code to share Wi-Fi access and mobile hotspots — though Microsoft hasn't confirmed if this feature will be included in the final release.

While Windows 11's many quality-of-life updates have, some might argue, resulted in almost 50% of Windows users migrating to Windows 11 (at least, according to Steam), it's possible that many have switched over as a result of Windows' constant nagging to do so. Regardless, users are starting to warm up to Windows 11, and these new QOL updates should benefit many users.

That said, attackers have been known to deploy malicious URLs via QR codes, taking advantage of unsuspecting users. So Microsoft should probably build in some security features to protect its users from such attacks before this next build goes live.