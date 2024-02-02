Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme dips to $599 at Best Buy

Going up against Valve's Steam Deck, and the incoming MSI Claw, the Asus ROG Ally is one of the big competitors in the gaming handheld market. There has been recent news about Asus releasing a new version of the ROG Ally this year so we may see even bigger price reductions on this handheld as time goes by, but currently, this is the best offer for this Windows 11 machine.

The Asus ROG Ally has fallen in price to $599 for the AMD Ryzen Z1 Processor version. Boasting 512GB of storage for your games (expandable with a larger 2230 M.2 SSD) and a vivid and bright 7-inch, 1280 x 800 display, this handheld can play the majority of your favorite PC games.

The Z1 processors used in the Asus ROG Ally are great for battery life being very efficient on power, and when combined with the right screen settings being used the Ally can last for a while playing your favorite games. Where the ROG Ally shines is when connected to mains power, compared to the Steam Deck, the Ally can start knocking out the higher framerates for game smoothness.

Asus ROG Ally (Z1 Extreme): now $599.99 at Best Buy (was $699.99)

The Asus ROG Ally is a lightweight Windows gaming handheld running AMD's powerful Z1 Extreme APU. It has the same display and 512GB of storage as the cheaper model but exhibits higher gaming performance and battery life.

We've gotten to test and review the Asus ROG Ally this more powerful version of the ROG Ally performed well and we were suitably impressed with its weight compared to the Steam Deck, with its bright, vivid display. Also, being that the Ally runs a version of Windows 11, its compatibility with most PC games, makes it a true mini-Windows gaming machine.