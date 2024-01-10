CES 2024 Day 1: Many monitors, easy RGB, and a vibrating seat cushion
The official first day of CES brought displays, more systems, and several oddities.
Remember that old cliché that "what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas?" Well, that's nonsense, as we've been bringing everything from CES 2024 straight to you. No secrets here!
Today, the show floor opened in earnest, giving us access to plenty of more components, cases, even more laptops (that's right — yesterday's onslaught of systems wasn't enough), storage, and plenty of other tech.
Here's what we saw today:
Keeping an eye on monitors
We saw screens of all kinds today, from speedy OLED gaming panels to foldable portable monitors. There's even a new standard for monitor cables! Who says CES doesn't get in the weeds?
- Asus announces two new OLED gaming monitors delivering 480 Hz at up to 1440p resolution
- Asus' new ZenScreen is a 17.3-inch portable monitor that folds in half
- VESA introduces DisplayPort 2.1a standard, providing higher resolution and refresh rate combos and doubling cable length limit
The weird stuff
Look, I can tell you about more PCs we saw (and I will, below!). I could also link you to a story about a seat cushion that rumbles your butt when you play video games.
- We tried out Razer's 'Project Esther' HD haptics gaming cushion at CES
- Cooler Master's Shark X pre-built PC is coming to market this year
- MSI builds tiny AIO liquid cooler prototype for the hotter, faster SSDs of the future
More PCs? Always more PCs
With new mobile chips from both AMD and Intel, it's no surprise we're seeing so many new systems and refreshes. We saw a ton yesterday, and some more popped up today.
- Asus Zenbook Duo is a dual-screen foldable with two 14-inch OLED screens and Intel Core Ultra
- Gigabyte unleashes new AI-friendly laptops, eye-popping OLED display
- Asus' first gaming NUC uses Intel Core Ultra, up to RTX 4070 in a 2.5-liter chassis
Fast mice, easy RGB, and more:
There's plenty more coming from the show floor. We saw Cherry move into some really fast gaming mice (with an odd charging port), as well as impressive RGB from Hyte, that looks to make building a breeze. Here's the rest for today:
- MSI's new gaming mouse will have an 8K wireless polling rate and Qi-certification
- Nvidia RTX Remix utility to enter open beta - Half Life 2 RTX showcases its potential
- Cherry joins 8,000 Hz polling rate crowd with XTRFY M64 Pro and M68 Pro wireless gaming mice
- Hyte's Nexus Link ecosystem of RGB devices makes building rainbow PCs seem easier than ever
