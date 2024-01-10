MSI's new gaming mouse will have an 8K wireless polling rate and Qi-certification

At the moment, Razer is the only company with mice that have 8K wireless polling rates — other companies offer 8K wired polling rates (and 4K wireless — such as the Glorious Model D 2 Pro 4K/8K we recently reviewed) — but it looks like MSI is going to change that with its new Versa Pro Wireless 8K gaming mouse. MSI is among one of a few companies ( like Cherry ) introducing the tech in its mice here at CES.



We saw a live demo of the Versa Pro Wireless 8K at MSI's CES 2024 suite, and the mouse was definitely reporting polling rates of over 4K (it wasn't quite reaching 8K most of the time, but we saw it jump to 5K - 6K pretty frequently). Of course, whether most gamers need a mouse with an ultra-high polling rate — especially because the toll such frequent reporting takes on a system isn't negligible, not when we're already talking about less than a quarter of a millisecond — is up for debate. Regardless, it's nice to see a company other than Razer going for extremes.

As for the mouse itself, the Versa Pro Wireless 8K is an ergonomically-contoured, right-handed gaming mouse with 13 programmable controls including the 4-way tilt wheel (11 programmable buttons if you include the tilt wheel's center and side clicks but not its up/down scroll).

It's got two left-side thumb buttons as well as a sniper button, plus an extra button on the left of the right-click. The tilt wheel also features both free-spin and tactile modes, though we couldn't tell if this is more software-controlled and/or automatic based on scroll style (like we've seen on Razer's mice ) or physically-controlled (like we've seen on Logitech's mice ), though MSI seems to be including the scroll-switch button as one of its "programmable controls," so we assume it's the former.

Under the hood, the Versa Pro Wireless 8K has a PAW-3395 optical sensor with a maximum sensitivity of 26,000DPI, a maximum speed of 650 IPS, and up to 50 G's of acceleration. It's also got tri-mode connectivity (2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth, and wired via USB-C) and full side lighting similar to MSI Clutch GM51 Lightweight Wireless . It's not an ultra-lightweight mouse but it didn't feel too heavy — the MSI rep said it was around 85g, which is the same weight as the GM51, but it felt a little heavier (perhaps because of its shape).



The Versa Pro Wireless 8K looks like it will come with its own wireless charging dock (complete with dongle storage and matching side lighting, naturally), but the mouse's wireless charging puck will also be Qi-certified. This means it will work with other Qi chargers, so you can charge it wirelessly without needing the dedicated dock.

MSI says the Versa Pro Wireless 8K will hit shelves with both 8K wireless polling rates and built-in Qi-certification in Q2 2024. There's no word on pricing yet.