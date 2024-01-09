CES 2024 Day 0: New CPUs, GPUs, and Laptops Galore
CES is here, and plenty of news came before the show floor officially opened.
CES 2024 is here, with throngs of tech companies, businesses, analysts and media descending upon Las Vegas to check out the latest gadgets. And while CES technically starts on January 9, there were a ton of announcements today, before the show even started.
The show-before-the-show saw major announcements from Intel, AMD, Nvidia, and all of their hardware partners. We're talking about graphics cards, processors, laptops, and gaming handhelds — and that's before we get to the slew of peripherals and monitors we've checked out, too.
Below, you'll find our CES coverage below. Check out everything we saw below:
Intel, AMD, and Nvidia launch new components
For many, CES is a convention filled with gadgets and television. But on day zero, CES was a full-on hardware show. Not quite Computex in Las Vegas, but close!
AMD went first, using a digital presentation to launch new APUs and a series of chips for the aging AM4 platform, as well as the Radeon RX 7600XT GPU.
- AMD launches Ryzen 8000G ‘Phoenix’ APUs, brings AI to the desktop PC — reveals Zen 4c clocks for the first time
- AMD launches $249 Ryzen 7 5700X3D with game-boosting 3D V-Cache tech arrive January 21, AMD also updates AM4 platform with new Ryzen 5000 ‘GT’ processors for 2024
- AMD doubles the VRAM and boosts clocks with the Radeon RX 7600 XT 16GB — launching January 24 at $329
Nvidia went next, with the new RTX 40-series Super graphics cards, as well as a few announcements about gaming, live streaming and GeForce Now.
- Nvidia RTX 40-series Super models revealed — 4070 Super coming Jan 17 at $599
- Nvidia GeForce Now to offer daily rates starting at $3.99 — plus RTX game updates, more AI, G-Sync and more at CES 2024
Lastly, Intel had a series of new processor across its mobile and desktop lines, confusing everyone with its varied names for chips. We saw 14th Gen Intel Core chips for laptops and desktops, but also Intel Core Mobile Processors for thinner laptops. Here are the details:
- Intel launches 18 new 14th-Gen Raptor Lake Refresh processors – new locked 65W and T-Series 35W chips are available now
- Intel unleashes 14th Gen Raptor Lake Refresh HX-series CPUs — refreshed chips with up to 24 cores, 5.8 GHz boost clock, and 192GB DDR5 support
- Intel Core Processors Series 1 launched - new 15W U chips for low-power systems
- Intel's Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake CPUs will arrive in 2024 - three times more AI performance for both GPU and NPU
Look at all the laptops (and other systems)
It ends up that you can't have Intel release a whole bunch of chips (remember, it also launched Intel Core Ultra in December) without its partners showing up with a massive refresh. Toss in some notebooks with AMD's 8040-series Hawk Point, plus a handful of prebuilt desktops, and there were just a ton of systems announced. We also saw the first gaming handheld running on an Intel Core Ultra processor.
- Asus ROG Zephyrus gets a sleek, slim new look with AMD Hawk Point and Intel Core Ultra
- MSI Claw is the first gaming handheld to run on an Intel Core Ultra processor with Arc Graphics
- Alienware m16 R2 has gaming power, but is designed not to look like it
- Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid smashes a Windows laptop and Android tablet together
- Lenovo's Slims and Yogas get Intel and AMD refreshes at CES 2024 with new chips
- Lenovo has tons of new gaming laptops and PCs for CES 2024, ranging from $749 to $4,399 — most have new 14th Gen Intel processors
- Razer Blade 14 and 16 get new AMD and Intel chips, while the Blade 18 is teased with Thunderbolt 5
- MSI updates almost all of its laptops for CES — from 14th Gen powerhouses to affordable retro designs
- Acer announces fresh Nitro and Predator gaming laptops with Raptor Lake Refresh, RTX 40 – Predator Helios flaunts Wi-Fi 7 and Mini LED displays
- HP Spectre x360 14 and 16 get bump to Meteor Lake and a high-resolution 9MP webcam
- HP Omen Transcend 14 is a small premium gaming laptop with pudding-style keycaps and new Intel CPUs
Monitors, peripherals, GPUs, and more
We also saw more than just systems and components. CES announcements have included plenty of monitors and peripherals, as well as some AIB partner cards for new GPUs. Here's the best of the rest:
- Acer expands GPU lineup with Radeon RX 7600 XT OC, RX 7700 XT OC and RX 7800 XT OC graphics cards
- Maingear patented its rear-connector motherboard design in 2011, and now it wants to make MG-RC an industry standard
- Here's every AIB Nvidia RTX Super GPU we know about so far
- Alienware AW3225QF and AW2725DF expand QD-OLED gaming monitor family – 4K at 240 Hz and QHD at 360 Hz
- Alienware announces new 'pro' line of wireless gaming peripherals, starting with a hot-swappable keyboard and a high polling rate mouse
- MSI's AI-Powered Gaming Monitor Helps You Cheat at League of Legends, Looks Great Doing It
- Razer's $130 Aether monitor light bar is — shocker — infused with Chroma RGB
