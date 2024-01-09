CES 2024 Day 0: New CPUs, GPUs, and Laptops Galore

CES 2024 is here, with throngs of tech companies, businesses, analysts and media descending upon Las Vegas to check out the latest gadgets. And while CES technically starts on January 9, there were a ton of announcements today, before the show even started.



The show-before-the-show saw major announcements from Intel, AMD, Nvidia, and all of their hardware partners. We're talking about graphics cards, processors, laptops, and gaming handhelds — and that's before we get to the slew of peripherals and monitors we've checked out, too.



Below, you'll find our CES coverage below. Check out everything we saw below:



Intel, AMD, and Nvidia launch new components

For many, CES is a convention filled with gadgets and television. But on day zero, CES was a full-on hardware show. Not quite Computex in Las Vegas, but close!



AMD went first, using a digital presentation to launch new APUs and a series of chips for the aging AM4 platform, as well as the Radeon RX 7600XT GPU.

Nvidia went next, with the new RTX 40-series Super graphics cards, as well as a few announcements about gaming, live streaming and GeForce Now.

Lastly, Intel had a series of new processor across its mobile and desktop lines, confusing everyone with its varied names for chips. We saw 14th Gen Intel Core chips for laptops and desktops, but also Intel Core Mobile Processors for thinner laptops. Here are the details:

Look at all the laptops (and other systems)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It ends up that you can't have Intel release a whole bunch of chips (remember, it also launched Intel Core Ultra in December) without its partners showing up with a massive refresh. Toss in some notebooks with AMD's 8040-series Hawk Point, plus a handful of prebuilt desktops, and there were just a ton of systems announced. We also saw the first gaming handheld running on an Intel Core Ultra processor.

Monitors, peripherals, GPUs, and more

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We also saw more than just systems and components. CES announcements have included plenty of monitors and peripherals, as well as some AIB partner cards for new GPUs. Here's the best of the rest: