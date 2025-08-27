White House reveals nebulous plans to put government data on the blockchain — 'The Department of Commerce is going to start issuing its statistics on the blockchain because you are the crypto president'

News
By published

And here I thought I'd never have to type 'distributed ledger' again.

Blockchain illustration
(Image credit: Getty / Eugene Mymrin)

New reports from the White House indicate that the Trump administration, specifically Howard Lutnick's Department of Commerce, has seemingly inexplicable designs to start putting statistics "on the blockchain." As to what data exactly might find its way to the blockchain, or what purpose that might serve, Lutnick failed to elaborate.

Gizmodo reports that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told President Trump on Aug. 26 that his department "is going to start issuing its statistics on the blockchain because you are the crypto president, and we are going to put out GDP on the blockchain so people can use the blockchain for data distribution."

Lutnick added, "and then we’re going to make that available to the entire government so all of you can do it ... we’re just ironing out all the details so we can do it.”

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

TOPICS
Nathaniel Mott
Nathaniel Mott
Freelance News & Features Writer

Nathaniel Mott is a freelance news and features writer for Tom's Hardware US, covering breaking news, security, and the silliest aspects of the tech industry.

1 Comment Comment from the forums