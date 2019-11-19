Trending

Get Your Hands on a $43 1TB External Hard Drive from WD

Get 1TB of external storage for 28% off.

(Image credit: WD)

If you’re in need of an external hard drive, now's the time to get searching as we near the best Black Friday tech deals.  The latest price we’ve spotted that shocked us is $42.99 for a 1TB WD Elements USB 3.0 drive – absolute peanuts compared to what they used to cost a couple years ago. Nowadays, 1TB external drives typically go for about $50 - $55.

The drive comes in a 2.5-inch form factor and measures 0.59 x 3.23 x 4.35 inches. It’s also quite light at 0.29 lbs. Performance over USB 3.0 should be more than adequate for your expectations of this kind of a drive.

According to PCPartPicker, this is the lowest price this HDD has sold for yet. With deals like these, we start to wonder what Black Friday can still bring us.

  • Mandark 19 November 2019 17:02
    i use their 4TB external drive on my xbox to store all my games but the minimum space i need is 4TB, but 8 would be nicer. it's nice because with every game installed, the system can blow up and be replaced and all your games are ready to roll once you drop in the new console
