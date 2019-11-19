Get Your Hands on a $43 1TB External Hard Drive from WD

(Image credit: WD)

If you’re in need of an external hard drive, now's the time to get searching as we near the best Black Friday tech deals. The latest price we’ve spotted that shocked us is $42.99 for a 1TB WD Elements USB 3.0 drive – absolute peanuts compared to what they used to cost a couple years ago. Nowadays, 1TB external drives typically go for about $50 - $55.

The drive comes in a 2.5-inch form factor and measures 0.59 x 3.23 x 4.35 inches. It’s also quite light at 0.29 lbs. Performance over USB 3.0 should be more than adequate for your expectations of this kind of a drive.

WD 1TB Elements External Hard Drive - Was $59.99 now $42.99

This external hard drive comes in at a lower price than we've seen before and offers 1TB of storage in a sleek format.

According to PCPartPicker, this is the lowest price this HDD has sold for yet. With deals like these, we start to wonder what Black Friday can still bring us.

