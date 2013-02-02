Abee Launches Two New Cube PC Cases

Desktop PC cases generally all follow the same style in that they're usually big, rectangular boxes. So, when we see something that doesn't really fit in with what we're used to seeing every day, it tends to pique our curiosity.

Abee this week launched a new series of cube-shaped PC cases. Dubbed the ACubic CP330 and ACubic CP730, the cases are mini-ITX and micro-ATX respectively. According to TechPowerUp, the ACubic CP330 boasts one 5.25-inch bay and one 3.5/2.5-inch bay, a 120 mm front intake fan, and support for a 92 mm rear exhaust. You can pack in a GPU up to 200mm in length and a cooler no taller than 55mm.

The CP730 packs a little more in, boasting one 5.25-inch bay and three 3.5/2.5-inch bays, and support for graphics cards up to 270mm in length and coolers up to 75mm tall. With more space inside, you're probably thinking the CP730 has got to be bigger and you'd be right. While the CP330 measures 229mm wide by 249mm deep by 229mm tall, the CP730 measures in at 269mm by 318mm by 249mm.

Both cases feature a unique checkered pattern on the front and are available in black on black, silver on silver, or silver on black. It's this detail that really makes these cases stand out from others on the market.

Unfortunately, no word on pricing or release for North America, but we'll keep you posted.

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback