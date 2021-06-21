Acer Gaming Monitors Fall to Their Lowest Ever Prices in Prime Day Sale

The best gaming monitor deals need to bring a crisp picture with a key focus on refresh rate, to really be worth the money. These are two things Acer has nailed, while dropping the prices of two of the brand’s most popular panels to their lowest ever.

Right now, you can get over 20% off the Acer Predator XB253Q and Acer Nitro XZ270 gaming monitors in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Acer Predator XB253Q 24.5-inch gaming monitor: was $379, now $299 at Amazon

Save 21% on this enthusiast-level gaming screen — a 24.5-inch IPS panel with FHD resolution, HDR, a 99% sRGB color gamut and a blazing fast 240Hz refresh rate, alongside adaptive sync, to eliminate tearing.View Deal

Acer Nitro XZ270 curved gaming monitor: was $329, now $249 at Amazon

With 24% off, this 27-inch curved gaming monitor from Acer offers amazing value for money. This FHD panel is on a 1500R curve for less eye strain and immersive gameplay. It also offers a 240Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync.View Deal

Acer has always carried an impressive pedigree in gaming monitors, and the spec lists and stylish designs on offer here are no different. Plus, with ergonomic, adjustable stands and plenty of HDMI and DP outputs around the back, these both fit nicely into your home setup with minimal fuss.

