Acer’s Existing Predator, Nitro Desktops Skip AMD, Get New Intel CPUs

At Acer’s yearly Next @ Acer event today, the company announced updates to three of its existing desktop systems, the Predator Orion 9000 and 3000, as well as the Nitro 50. If you were holding out hope for a major redesign though, or even an offering of the AMD Ryzen flavor, you can start looking elsewhere.

The new gaming PCs will have options for the latest Intel i7 and i9 processors, alongside Nvidia’s refreshed Super RTX graphics cards . But there are no AMD options to be found here, and little in the way of substantive updates, other than the core parts. You’ll have to be happy with some cosmetic differences and fresh (or refreshed) silicon.

Acer Predator Orion 9000

(Image credit: Acer)

The updated Orion 9000 flagship (specifically model P09-920) packs in up to an Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition CPU , dual Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti cards, three 3.5-inch hard drives and a pair of 2.5-inch SSDs , alongside a speedy USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C hot swap dock for extra storage. Unlike the other desktops though, the Orion 9000 will skip North America. It’s slated for release in Europe and the Middle East in October, starting at €2,799.

Keeping things cool inside the Orion 9000 are a trio of 120 mm FrostBlade fans, which the company says provide up to 16% more airflow and 55% increased static pressure compared to prior Predator models. A liquid-cooled AIO will keep the CPU chilled, while integrated Killer E3100 and Intel-made Wi-Fi 6 handles connectivity.

One-button overclocking will be an option, and ARGB lighting will be viewable through an EMI-compliant tempered-glass side panel. As with the previous model, because the system is so large, the PC case includes a rear wheel and handles to help you lug it around your gaming room.

Acer Predator Orion 3000

(Image credit: Acer)

The more compact Predator Orion 3000 will effectively be Acer’s U.S. flagship desktop. The mid-sized tower tops out with Intel 10 Generation Core i7 processors but maxes out with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super . You will be able to get it with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM (clocked at 2,666 MHz) and up to a 1TB NVMe SSD alongside support for two 3.5-inch hard drives. Two FrostBlade fans handle intake and exhaust.

While there’s no mention of the size of these fans, Acer does say the spinners, alongside light bars on the front of the case, are RGB and controllable via the company’s PredatorSense software. An EMI-compliant tempered-glass panel is also an option if you want to show off the interior RGB lighting as well.

Tackling network connectivity on the Orion 3000 is Killer’s E2600 Gigabit Ethernet and Intel-based Wi-Fi 6.

Acer Nitro 50

(Image credit: Acer)

Lastly, the humble Nitro 50, whose bronze-and-black color scheme harkens back to Predators of yesteryear, is also getting support for 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processors, as well as up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super graphics card. This more mainstream system will ship with a maximum of 64GB DDR4-2666, has red LEDs on its 18-liter chassis, also sports Predator FrostBlade fans and will arrive with a 1TB NVMe SSD and up to two 3TB hard drives.

The Nitro 50 will start at $799 in the U.S. and ship in September before arriving in Europe and the Middle East in August, starting at €799. As noted, the Orion 9000 will skip the U.S., but the Predator Orion 3000 will land in North America in September starting at $999 and in Europe and the Middle East in August at €899. All three will also be available in China, with the Predator 3000 and the Nitro 50 arriving in July, followed by the Orion 9000 in September.