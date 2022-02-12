Alienware's 34-Inch QD-OLED Monitor Launches For $1,299

Sometimes unique products cost an arm and a leg, but that is not the case with Alienware's 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor. The company introduced the monitor back at CES, and it will be available shortly for less than $1,300.

The Alienware AW3423DW features a 3440x1400 resolution and a modest 250 nits brightness yet an unprecedented (for OLED) peak luminance of 1000-nits (which is where an HDR transport comes in). The curved monitor also boasts a 175 Hz response rate with Nvidia's G-Sync Ultimate badge in the top (enough to drive the best graphics cards to their limit in modern games, but you have to use a GeForce GPU). Speaking of HDR, formally, the unit complies with the DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 spec, so it perhaps makes sense to take the official specs of about 1000 nits luminance at peak with a grain of salt.

The monitor also has all the benefits (and disadvantages) of an OLED display, like a very high contrast ratio with deep blacks due to the nature of the OLED technology and a 0.1 ms response time. Yet the monitor's key feature is its quantum dot film on top of an OLED panel.

Alienware AW3423DW key specs

Panel tech

Quantum Dot enhanced OLED

Display size

34 inches, with 1800R curve

Resolution

3440 x 1400 pixels, for 21:9 aspect ratio

Refresh rate

Max 175Hz (DisplayPort), or 100Hz (HDMI), with Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate

Response time

0.1ms gray to gray response time

Color

99.3% DCI-P3, 149% sRGB, VESADisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification

Brightness

250 nits (typical), 1000 nits (peak)

Ports

2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort, 3x USB 3.2, audio line-out, headphone

Stand

Adjustments for height, tilt, and swivel, VESA mount option, cablemanagement

Special features

AlienFX lighting, TUV-certified ComfortView Plus, gaming and creatormodes

Dimensions

32.1 x 14.3 x 5.4 inches

Price / release

Price TBA, released on March 29, three year warranty

For those who aren't aware, QD-OLED is Samsung's $1 billion initiative to make OLEDs look great in color reproduction while lowering overall pricing. We're talking about 99.3% of the DCI-P3 and 149% of the sRGB color spaces.

The Alienware monitor costs $1,299, and while that's on the higher end of the stack, it's not as high as you would have expected for a monitor of its caliber.