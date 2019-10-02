Alphacool Debuts RGB Water Blocks for 5700, 5700 XT Graphics Cards

Alphacool has announced three new water blocks designed to fit aftermarket 5500 and 5700 XT GPUs from MSI (Gaming X), Sapphire (Nitro+) and Powercolor (Red Devil/Red Dragon). The Alphacool Aurora Plexi GPX Eisblock full cover blocks are constructed from Nickel-plated copper with a plexi top, feature integrated digital RGB lighting and, according to the vendor, a significant increase in performance.

On the performance front, Alphacool said they moved the cooler closer to the individual components by reducing the thermal pads' thickness to 1mm. The second step was to reduce the thickness of the nickel-plated copper block from 7mm to 5.5mm allowing for a quicker transfer of heat to the water. Alphacool goes on to say that all the critical components, including the voltage transformers and memory, are now cooled more effectively by the water, with water flow inside the cooler also said to be optimized.

Other improvements include an improved nickel plating process that's supposed to increase acid resistance. This additional resistance means the nickel "should reduce flaking." In addition to the better nickel plating, the Eisblock Aurora GPZ uses new (and patented) stop fittings that sit flush with the surface. The Alphacool logo is now in the top corner and fully illuminated.

Each block has a total of four G1/4" fittings, which is standard for PC watercooling. The RGB LEDs are connected through a 3-pin 5V digital RGB connection.

Compatibility

Compatibility for each of the blocks are as follows (as always, confirm compatibility before purchasing!):

Alphacool Ice Block Aurora Plexi GPX-A 5700xt Sapphire Nitro+

Sapphire Nitro + Radeon RX 5700 XT 8G, 8GB GDDR6, 2x HDMI, 2x DP, full retail (11293-03-40G)

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Alphacool Ice Block Aurora Plexi GPX-A 5700xt Powercolor Red Devil



PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 XT Red Devil, 8GB GDDR6, HDMI, 3x DP (AXRX 5700XT 8GBD6-3DHE / OC)

PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 Red Dragon, 8GB GDDR6, HDMI, 3x DP (AXRX 5700 8GBD6-3DHR / OC)

PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 XT Red Dragon, 8GB GDDR6, HDMI, 3x DP (AXRX 5700 XT 8GBD6-3DHR / OC)

PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 XT Red Devil Limited Edition, 8GB GDDR6, HDMI, 3x DP (AXRX 5700XT 8GBD6-3DHEP / OC)

PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 Red Devil, 8GB GDDR6, HDMI, 3x DP (AXRX 5700 8GBD6-3DHE / OC)

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Alphacool Ice Block Aurora Plexi GPX-A 5700xt MSI Gaming X



MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming X, 8GB GDDR6, HDMI, 3x DP (V381-032R)

MSI Radeon RX 5700 Gaming X, 8GB GDDR6, HDMI, 3x DP (V381-031R)

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The Eisblock Aurora GPX is supposed to more strongly emphasize its RGB lighting compared to its predecessors. These blocks contain addressable digital RGB LEDs embedded directly into the block and running along its perimeter. The angles and beveled edges are meant to improve light diffusion in the water.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Pricing for all blocks is listed at €109.94 including VAT. Availability is listed on the site as "probably deliverable within 4-5 weeks."

Image Credit: Alphacool