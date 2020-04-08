AMD Ryzen Chipset Driver Installation Issues Tackled With New Version

Last month, AMD released a new chipset driver, but unfortunately, it was known to get stuck during the installation. Today, AMD dropped Ryzen chipset driver version 2.04.04.111, which is supposed to fix the installation issues from the last version.
The faulty installer wasn't a problem everybody experienced, and those who did have the problem likely saw the driver installed correctly in the background anyway, But it was a nuisance nonetheless.
Other fixed issues brought on by the new driver version include resolving the inability to install to a non-C:\ drive location, a screen rotation bug on certain mobile AMD CPUs and a fixes system halt on 7th-generation AMD A-Series APUs.
Aside from the installer fixes, the new driver doesn't add all too much. It removed a handful of deprecated device IDs from the IOV and USB 3.0 drivers and added system stability improvements.
We installed the driver on our X370 test system with an AMD RYzen 7 1800X CPU and experienced no issues. Of course, one system is not enough to confirm the fix, but at least we didn't experience the 30-second installer hang that we got last time.
The AMD Ryzen Chipset Driver 2.04.04.111 is compatible with AMD chipsets ranging from the A320 series up to X570 on the mainstream platform, as well as A399 and TRX40 Threadripper platforms. You can find the download for your system here.
There is a problem with this Windows Installer package. A script required for this install to complete could not be run. Contact your support personnel or package vendor. Custom action GetlnstalledDrivers_up script error -2147024894, WshShell.RegRead: Unable t ...
At least (until recently) AMD still properly solders their IHS to the die, although have began to use thermal paste with low priced mobile CPU's. Not their mainstream lineup (since Ivy Bridge). Intel done this & never said a word upfront, many didn't know well into the Haswell-era (neither did I). Otherwise would have done a X99 build over Z97 & i7-4790K for $200 more (with i7-5820K, still 28 lanes versus 16 & with OC, can still get to 4.4GHz).
Not to mention the massive security issues someone at Intel likely knew of & swept under the rug. Yes, AMD had an issue or two, yet nowhere near on the scale as Intel. They also finally admitted it's 6 & 8 core FX chips were actually tri & quad core, we should be getting a settlement. Intel has yet to offer one for all of their security flaws. The least they could do is do CPU swaps to repaired models, or in the case of 2nd & earlier gen, repair & return to customers.
I'd take the word of AMD over Intel at any time. Am not a fanboy of either, have both brands, yet when I build again, will be AMD. Intel has talked 10 nm since before the Skylake release 5 years ago & just getting there on certain models, while AMD has 7 nm in the basket. They did a lot in a short span & in doing so, keeps pricing competitive for everyone.:)
Cat
It is not immediately clear what a software installer errata for a chipset has to do with the CPU?