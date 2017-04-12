Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.2 Adds Windows 10 Creators Update Support

AMD released Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.2 with initial support for the Windows 10 Creators Update that's rolling out now.

The new driver also fixes several issues:

-Poor scaling in "Battlefield 1" in multi-GPU mode with DirectX 11-Flickering in Radeon ReLive when recording from extended displays on Windows 7-A Windows Security pop-up appearing on install and reboot with some Hybrid Graphics configurations.

AMD said the new driver also fixes problems with SteamVR Asynchronous Reprojection and game settings being forgotten after logoff or reboot.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.2 arrives during a busy time for AMD. The company released its Ryzen 7 processors in March, introduced the Ryzen 5 lineup on April 11, and worked to improve Ryzen performance on Windows 10 during the time in between. Microsoft also complicated matters by releasing the Windows 10 Creators Update on April 11, which means AMD has to work on new drivers for its hardware.

You can download Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.2 from AMD's website. If you want to learn more about the Creators Update for which it adds support, you can check out our articles on gaming-related improvements, the update's relative dearth of creative tools, and how your upgrade path determines what privacy settings you're shown before install.