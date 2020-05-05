AMD Encourages Radeon RX 5600 XT Owners To Upgrade Memory To 14 Gbps

Graphics card manufacturers have been releasing new firmwares that upgrade the Radeon RX 5600 XT's memory speed from 12 Gbps to 14 Gbps. Finally, AMD has officially started promoting the upgrade to existing Radeon RX 5600 XT owners.
The Radeon RX 5600 XT was originally scheduled to debut with 12 Gbps memory. Just a few days before launch day, AMD mysteriously pushed out an updated firmware to its partners that raises the graphics card's TBP (typical board power) and memory speed. Nvidia was also slashing the GeForce RTX 2060's prices at that time, so AMD's move was believed to offset Nvidia's price cuts.
Various manufacturers have resorted to launching updated Radeon RX 5600 XT models that already have their memory running at 14 Gbps right out of the box. But if luck has it that you picked up or own one of the previous 12 Gbps models, you can manually upgrade the graphics card's firmware to enable the faster memory.
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Part Number
|14 Gbps Eligibility
|ASRock
|Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger D 6G OC
|RX5600XT CLD 6GO
|Instructions from ASRock
|ASRock
|Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D2 6G OC
|RX5600XT PGD2 6GO
|Instructions from ASRock
|ASRock
|Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC
|RX5600XT PGD3 6GO
|Instructions from ASRock
|Asus
|TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5600 XT Evo
|TUF 3-RX5600XT-O6G-EVO-GAMING
|Instructions from Asus
|Asus
|ROG Strix Radeon RX 5600 XT
|ROG-STRIX-RX5600XT-T6G-GAMING
|Available at leading etailers
|Asus
|TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5600 XT Evo
|TUF 3-RX5600XT-T6G-EVO-GAMING
|Available at leading etailers
|Gigabyte
|Radeon RX 5600 XT GAMING OC 6G
|GV-R56XTGAMING OC-6GD
|Instructions from Gigabyte
|MSI
|Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming X
|N/A
|Instructions from MSI
|MSI
|Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming
|N/A
|Instructions from MSI
|MSI
|Radeon RX 5600 XT Mech OC
|N/A
|Instructions from MSI
|MSI
|Radeon RX 5600 XT Mech
|N/A
|Instructions from MSI
|PowerColor
|Red Dragon RX 5600 XT 6GB GDDR6
|AXRX 5600XT 6GBD6-3DHR/OC
|Available at leading etailers
|PowerColor
|Red Devil RX 5600 XT 6GB GDDR6
|AXRX 5600XT 6GBD6-3DHE/OC
|Available at leading etailers
|PowerColor
|RX 5600 XT 6GB GDDR6-14
|AXRX 5600XT 6GBD6-3DHV2/OC
|Available at leading etailers
|Sapphire
|Pulse RX 5600 XT 6G GDDR6
|N/A
|Available at leading etailers
|XFX
|Radeon RX 5600 XT THICC II Pro
|RX-56XT6DF46
|Available at leading etailers
|XFX
|Radeon RX 5600 XT THICC III Pro
|RX-56XT6TF48
|Available at leading etailers
|XFX
|Radeon RX 5600 XT THICC III Ultra
|RX-56XT6TB48
|Available at leading etailers
Article also fails to mention that at least one card maker, MSI IIRC, put slower ram on their cards, out of spec, to save a couple of dollars. Those won't OC with stability.
The memory and the GPU are shipped as a package from AMD to the board partners, so there is no way for an AIB to "cheap out" on the RAM.
Eh...whoops....facts.
https://techreport.com/news/3468208/msi-rx-5600-xt-15-gbps-memory-speed/
"MSI is reticent to drop this update on all its cards, though; AMD specced the GDDR6 memory onboard the RX 5600 XT to run at 12 Gbps, and that the update could cause more RMAs for consumers. "
So no, AMD doesn't provide/ship anything other than the gpu, manufacturer chooses the dram and MSI cheaped out. Other, specifically small form factor 5600XT's can't do it either, as their cooling solutions called for the slower, cooler ram speed.
I would, however, agree that the 5600 XT launch could have been handled better. Rather than having a last-minute BIOS update to increase stock performance, it might have arguably been better to simply leave performance the same and cut the price a bit. At the $280 suggested price, that leaves a rather large price and performance gap between the 5600 XT and AMD's next cards down, priced in the sub-$200 range. There's nothing to directly compete with the $230 1660 SUPER, a card that already made the 1660 Ti mostly redundant. The updated 5600 XT is roughly 50% faster than the 5500 XT, 580 and 590, but only about 10% behind the 5700. At the original clocks and a $250 launch price, it would have filled that gap much more effectively, especially since some models of the 5700 were already priced not much over $300.
I do get the impression that limited 7nm production might be holding AMD back from being more competitive though, perhaps limiting how low it makes sense to go in terms of pricing on these cards, as they are making their CPUs, GPUs and console APUs all on this node. I suspect they make significantly more profit per 7nm wafer off their CPUs, where up to an 8-core processor requires just a tiny 75 mm2 chiplet, and two of those at a combined 150 mm2 are enough for their 12 and 16-core parts. Sure, there's an additional 12nm IO chip that goes into the CPUs, but there are far more components, including things like GDDR6 VRAM and lots of other parts going into a graphics card, so the margins there have to be far lower. The size of the chip used for even a 5500 XT is over 150 mm2, requiring a similar amount of space on a 7nm wafer as the chiplets used for a $720 Ryzen 3950X or a $430 3900X. The 5600 XT, 5700 and 5700 XT use a chip that is over 250 mm2, not all that far behind the combined area of the chiplets used for AMD's 24 and 32-core Threadripper and Epyc parts. And of course, they are obligated to fulfill orders for those large console processors, also being made on 7nm. So, AMD probably doesn't care all that much about being super-competitive in the desktop GPU space at the moment.