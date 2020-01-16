Nvidia Slashes RTX 2060 to $299 in Wake of AMD's RX 5600 XT, Third-Party Cards Follow Suit

Last week at CES, we saw EVGA's RTX 2060 KO graphics card, which was built to deliver Turing ray tracing goodness for under $300. It didn't take Nvidia long to send out a message to press saying that the RTX 2060 is now available for $299, citing their own Founder's Edition and EVGA RTX 2060 KO as examples. Now, it appears that Nvidia's add-in board (AIB) partners are doing the same.

The first sentence of Nvidia's notice is telling, as it reads: "In case you are currently testing the Radeon 5600 XT." AMD announced its Radeon RX 5600 XT just 10 days ago, pointing to new competition for the RTX 2060, as well as the $229 GTX 1660 Super, as Nvidia also pointed out.

Nvidia's RTX 2060 Founder's Edition (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

According to to AnandTech, the RTX 2060 price cuts "aren't wholly official." However, at the time of writing found two more RTX 2060 cards available for $299. These are the Gigabyte RTX 2060 OC after a $30 rebate and the Zotac RTX 2060 (after getting $20 off with promo code "VGAPCRW442").

We won't know how the RTX 2060 compares to other graphics cards on the market until we complete our own testing. However, some would argue that the GTX 1660 Ti is also an appropriate rival, since it's the same price as the RX 5600 XT at $279.

In any case, it should be an interesting match-up between the RTX 2060 and RX 5600 XT. The RX 5600 XT will have the price advantage, but the RTX 2060 comes with hardware-based ray tracing and is just $20 more.