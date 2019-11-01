Trending

AMD Navi 22 and Navi 23 Show Up In Linux Driver

Are these the high-end Navi GPUs Lisa Su promised?

AMD Radeon RX 5700

(Image credit: AMD)

References to Navi 22 and Navi 23 silicon have been spotted inside a Linux driver by a 3DCenter forum veteran known as Berniyh (you can find them here and here). Could these be the high-end Navi parts Lisa Su was referring to in August?

Nvidia has been sitting peacefully alone in the premium graphics card market. Although AMD has already launched its Navi-based graphics cards (AMD Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT) the chipmaker still doesn't have an answer for Nvidia's high-end offerings, such as the GeForce RTX 2080 Super or RTX 2080 Ti. Berniyh's discovery doesn't mean big Navi is landing tomorrow, but it is coming.

Specs

GPUArchitectureTransistor CountDie SizeFoundryLithographyGraphics CardRelease Date
Navi 23RDNA 2.0??TSMC7nm+??
Navi 22RDNA 2.0??TSMC7nm+Radeon RX 5900?
Navi 21RDNA 2.0??TSMC7nm+Radeon RX 5800?
Navi 10RDNA 1.010.3 billion251 mm²TSMC7nmRadeon RX 5700July 2019
Navi 12RDNA 1.0??TSMC7nmRadeon RX 5600?
Navi 14RDNA 1.06.4 billion158 mm²TSMC7nmRadeon RX 5500October 2019

*Specifications for Navi 23, 22, 21 and 12 are unconfirmed.

The current buzz inside the hardware circles is that Navi 21, 22 and 23 are likely to utilize AMD's second-generation RDNA (Radeon DNA) and, as a result, are also likely based on an improved 7nm+ process node. However, there's no hard evidence to back this up. 

AMD Navi 22 & Navi 23

(Image credit: GitHub)

It's too early speculate on Navi 23 specifications, considering we don't even know which graphics card will leverage it. We suspect the Navi 22 die might crawl into the Radeon RX 5900-series, since the Navi 21 die is already rumored to work its way into the Radeon RX 5800-series.

The most recent AMD graphics card roadmap shows it in the design phase for the next-generation RDNA 2.0 architecture. It's safe to assume that the corresponding products won't land until 2020, which is the same year that Nvidia is expected to roll out its Ampere graphics cards, which will also come out of the 7nm furnace.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kinggremlin 01 November 2019 22:32
    Seems like only 2 1/2 years ago I was hearing about that 1080ti killer from AMD. Is this it already?
    Reply
  • AlistairAB 02 November 2019 00:31
    kinggremlin said:
    Seems like only 2 1/2 years ago I was hearing about that 1080ti killer from AMD. Is this it already?

    It's definitely sad to see AMD taking 3 years to beat the 1080 ti. But the 5700 XT is equal in some games, and only $400, so there is that at least.
    Reply
  • Warsaw 02 November 2019 23:14
    kinggremlin said:
    Seems like only 2 1/2 years ago I was hearing about that 1080ti killer from AMD. Is this it already?
    Well, when you look at Nvidia's side, they didn't do that much better with the 2080 losing when it came out in most games. It was only the 2080 Ti at a MUCH higher level (was similar to Titan pricing) that was ahead. Imo, they didn't do that much better. Especially when you consider they are the ones that blew prices up in the graphics card markets.

    On a side note I am really ready for AMD to have a top performance card again. I think we all are ready for some competition on the top end.
    Reply
  • kinggremlin 03 November 2019 17:46
    Warsaw said:
    Well, when you look at Nvidia's side, they didn't do that much better with the 2080 losing when it came out in most games. It was only the 2080 Ti at a MUCH higher level (was similar to Titan pricing) that was ahead. Imo, they didn't do that much better. Especially when you consider they are the ones that blew prices up in the graphics card markets.

    On a side note I am really ready for AMD to have a top performance card again. I think we all are ready for some competition on the top end.

    Nvidia took the plunge on hardware ray tracing. We will all benefit in the long run by that move. That took a lot of money to develop, and a lot of die space to implement. AMD is on a superior node and has neither tensor cores nor RTX cores taking up die space and still can't beat the 3 year old 1080ti. If Nvidia had decided to make a 775mm die exclusively for rasterized graphics, AMD might as well have left the dGPU market. Based on early Ampere rumors, they may still want to after its release next year.
    Reply
  • Nick_C 03 November 2019 20:12
    kinggremlin said:
    Nvidia took the plunge on hardware ray tracing. We will all benefit in the long run by that move. That took a lot of money to develop, and a lot of die space to implement.
    Indeed they did. However, as next gen consoles will be AMD based (and are expected to enjoy some form of hardware acceleration of ray tracing), NVidia may have gone to market too soon at too high a surcharge for a feature barely used by games released to date.
    Reply
  • nismo458 03 January 2020 13:01
    AlistairAB said:
    It's definitely sad to see AMD taking 3 years to beat the 1080 ti. But the 5700 XT is equal in some games, and only $400, so there is that at least.
    https://www.techspot.com/review/1907-geforce-1080-ti-vs-rtx-2070-super-vs-radeon-5700-xt/
    AMD sucks, 1080ti still faster than the 5700 XT.
    Reply