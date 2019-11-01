AMD Navi 22 and Navi 23 Show Up In Linux Driver

(Image credit: AMD)

References to Navi 22 and Navi 23 silicon have been spotted inside a Linux driver by a 3DCenter forum veteran known as Berniyh (you can find them here and here). Could these be the high-end Navi parts Lisa Su was referring to in August?

Nvidia has been sitting peacefully alone in the premium graphics card market. Although AMD has already launched its Navi-based graphics cards (AMD Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT) the chipmaker still doesn't have an answer for Nvidia's high-end offerings, such as the GeForce RTX 2080 Super or RTX 2080 Ti. Berniyh's discovery doesn't mean big Navi is landing tomorrow, but it is coming.

Specs

GPU Architecture Transistor Count Die Size Foundry Lithography Graphics Card Release Date Navi 23 RDNA 2.0 ? ? TSMC 7nm+ ? ? Navi 22 RDNA 2.0 ? ? TSMC 7nm+ Radeon RX 5900 ? Navi 21 RDNA 2.0 ? ? TSMC 7nm+ Radeon RX 5800 ? Navi 10 RDNA 1.0 10.3 billion 251 mm² TSMC 7nm Radeon RX 5700 July 2019 Navi 12 RDNA 1.0 ? ? TSMC 7nm Radeon RX 5600 ? Navi 14 RDNA 1.0 6.4 billion 158 mm² TSMC 7nm Radeon RX 5500 October 2019

*Specifications for Navi 23, 22, 21 and 12 are unconfirmed.

The current buzz inside the hardware circles is that Navi 21, 22 and 23 are likely to utilize AMD's second-generation RDNA (Radeon DNA) and, as a result, are also likely based on an improved 7nm+ process node. However, there's no hard evidence to back this up.

It's too early speculate on Navi 23 specifications, considering we don't even know which graphics card will leverage it. We suspect the Navi 22 die might crawl into the Radeon RX 5900-series, since the Navi 21 die is already rumored to work its way into the Radeon RX 5800-series.

The most recent AMD graphics card roadmap shows it in the design phase for the next-generation RDNA 2.0 architecture. It's safe to assume that the corresponding products won't land until 2020, which is the same year that Nvidia is expected to roll out its Ampere graphics cards, which will also come out of the 7nm furnace.