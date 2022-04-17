AMD RDNA 2 Refreshed GPUs Emerged Overseas At Absurd Prices

AMD's RDNA 2 refresh is closer than we think. French retailer PC21.FR (via momomo_us) has listed the pricing for custom Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, and Radeon RX 6650 XT models that will compete against the best graphics cards on the market.

The RDNA 2 refresh reportedly includes the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6650 XT. However, we don't know if AMD plans to replace the current trio (Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6700 XT, and RX 6600 XT) or if the chipmaker will make the new SKUs as upgrades to their counterparts. There are rumors that the refreshed models would arrive with improved clock speeds, 18 Gbps memory, and a more generous power limit. However, since we haven't seen any convincing evidence about the rumored specifications, you should take the information with a pinch of salt.

PC21.FR listed seven RDNA 2 refreshed models, all from Sapphire's camp. As always, it's essential to consider that hardware is more expensive outside the U.S. market, and we also have to contemplate the retail markup. We're in a semiconductor shortage that has allowed many hardware retailers to push products at insane prices. Therefore, approach the listings with caution.

Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, and Radeon RX 6650 XT Pricing

Graphics Card Pricing Part Number Radeon RX 6950 XT Toxic LE Gaming OC $3,334 11317-01-20G Radeon RX 6950 XT Nitro+ Pure Gaming OC $3,242 11317-04-20G Radeon RX 6950 XT Nitro+ Gaming OC $3,151 11317-02-20G Radeon RX 6750 XT Nitro+ Gaming OC $1,509 11318-01-20G Radeon RX 6750 XT Pulse Gaming OC $1,417 11318-03-20G Radeon RX 6650 XT Nitro+ Gaming OC $911 11319-01-20G Radeon RX 6650 XT Pulse Gaming OC $889 11319-03-20G

The French store put up Sapphire's custom Radeon RX 6950 XT models, starting at $3,151. Those are some crazy prices, considering that the merchant sells Radeon RX 6900 XT at half the Radeon RX 6950 XT cost. In the U.S. market, custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards go between $1,150 and $2,436, so there's no way that the Radeon RX 6950 XT will carry a 30% premium.

We see a similar trend with the Radeon RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT, where the prices are almost twice as high as the Radeon RX 6700 Xt and RX 6600 XT at the same store.

The previously rumored launch date for AMD's RDNA 2 refreshed graphics cards was April 20, coincidentally the same day as the Radeon RX 6400. However, word around town is that AMD has allegedly pushed the launch to May 10. So it's plausible that we may have something official before then, but we can only keep our fingers crossed for now.