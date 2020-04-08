Trending

Report: AMD Ryzen 4000 Desktop CPUs Arriving in September Timeframe

Intel Comet Lake on desktop also gets an alleged release date.

AMD Ryzen 3000-series processor

AMD Ryzen 3000-series processor (Image credit: AMD)

AMD has already unveiled Ryzen 4000 APUs for laptops, and according to a DigiTimes report today citing "sources at motherboard makers," the Ryzen 4000 desktop CPUs are also coming this year. On top of that exciting news, the publication also pointed to a release date for the other most anticipated CPU release this year. 

DigiTimes' sources claimed that AMD's original plan was to reveal Ryzen 4000-series (codename Vermeer) desktop processors at Computex 2020 in May. But Computex has been pushed to September, due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are murmurs that the Taiwanese show might even be cancelled this year, depending on how the pandemic progresses. Nevertheless, DigiTimes' sources claim that AMD will unleash its new army of Ryzen 4000-series chips after August or September.

Vermeer is rumored to take advantage of AMD's next-generation Zen 3 microarchitecture. Given AMD's relationship with TSMC, the chipmaker will likely continue to leverage the foundry's production capabilities for these chips, except this time around, AMD could exploit TSMC's enhanced 7nm process node.

It's not confirmed yet, but we expect the new 7nm chips to slot perfectly into the existing AM4 CPU socket. As it stands, Vermeer will usher in the new 600-series chipsets but should be compatible with prior chipsets. Logically, some features will not be available.

Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake Desktop Release Date

In other news, DigiTimes' sources also said that Intel will finally announce its 10th Generation Comet Lake-S desktop processors and corresponding 400-series chipsets "at the end of April." The date falls in line with a previous claim suggesting April 30 as the potential Comet Lake launch day.

Motherboard deployment will reportedly carry out in in two phases. The high-end Z490 motherboards are scheduled to arrive in the middle of May, while the budget-oriented H470 and B460 motherboards won't land until the end of May, DigiTimes said. 

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • tiggers97 08 April 2020 18:58
    This is certainly good news, as it's a month or two earlier than the rumoured October announcement. Makes waiting to scratch that upgrade itch a little more tolerable.
    Reply
  • King_V 08 April 2020 20:46
    I'm trying to convince myself to hold out for AM4's successor.
    Reply
  • Soaptrail 08 April 2020 20:48
    Isn't Intel supposed to have a Comet Lake successor later this year? Not that I am holding my breath!
    Reply
  • JayNor 08 April 2020 21:33
    Anandtech reported that AMD clarified in the FAD that EUV is not necessarily being used in the coming product.

    https://www.anandtech.com/show/15589/amd-clarifies-comments-on-7nm-7nm-for-future-products-euv-not-specified
    Reply
  • cryoburner 08 April 2020 23:27
    tiggers97 said:
    This is certainly good news, as it's a month or two earlier than the rumoured October announcement. Makes waiting to scratch that upgrade itch a little more tolerable.
    It could be that they will announce the lineup in September, with the processors not coming until later. The 3000-series was shown off in late May of last year, at which point they announced its July 7 release date.

    Soaptrail said:
    Isn't Intel supposed to have a Comet Lake successor later this year? Not that I am holding my breath!
    I'm really thinking that's a no. Probably not until Q2 of next year, at the earliest, as that's what most rumors have pointed toward.

    JayNor said:
    Anandtech reported that AMD clarified in the FAD that EUV is not necessarily being used in the coming product.
    Not necessarily, but not necessarily not either. What a great clarification. : P
    Reply
  • corncob_say 09 April 2020 03:45
    JayNor said:
    Anandtech reported that AMD clarified in the FAD that EUV is not necessarily being used in the coming product.

    https://www.anandtech.com/show/15589/amd-clarifies-comments-on-7nm-7nm-for-future-products-euv-not-specified
    Next node improvements are global foundries move from .14 to .12 for the chip controlLer.
    Reply
  • corncob_say 09 April 2020 06:42
    io gets refined at .12
    https://www.anandtech.com/show/14525/amd-zen-2-microarchitecture-analysis-ryzen-3000-and-epyc-rome
    Reply
  • randomizer 09 April 2020 08:37
    I'm not sure my machine will last until September.
    Reply
  • msroadkill612 09 April 2020 09:03
    randomizer said:
    I'm not sure my machine will last until September.
    You can buy your ~ideal rig, & use a $85 3200g (or used APU for even less) as a place keeper.
    Reply
  • Makaveli 09 April 2020 13:37
    King_V said:
    I'm trying to convince myself to hold out for AM4's successor.

    Zen 4 probably won't be out until like Q4 2021 so you have quite a wait.

    And for me i'm kinda curious about the 600 series chipset. I wonder if you will be able to clock the IF higher and if the chipset will be passively cooled.
    Reply