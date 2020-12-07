Ryzen 5000 for Laptops? AMD Mobile APU Specs Leak

The Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne) army of Zen 3 mobile APUs might not be far off, according to recent retailer laptop listings. Apparently, one of the retailers (via momomo_us) has detailed the probable specifications for the new Zen 3 lineup. In any case, we recommend that you treat the information with some caution.

The core and thread count for this generation is identical to the existing Zen 2 lineup, which has produced some of the best CPUs for gaming.. The Ryzen 9 and Ryzen 7 models will max out at eight cores and 16 threads, while the Ryzen 5 SKUs will arrived with six cores and 12 threads.

We haven't seen any leaks involving the Ryzen 3 parts, but it's plausible that AMD might enable simultaneous multithreading (SMT) on them to bring them up to eight threads as opposed to the previous four-core, eight-thread setup.

Barring any last-second changes, the Ryzen 9 5900H will likely be the flagship chip for the Ryzen 5000 family. So far, two versions have emerged. The Ryzen 9 5900H should adhere to a stricter 35W TDP and the Ryzen 9 5900HX may be a higher clocked and potentially unlocked variant of the vanilla model.

AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Specifications

Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clocks (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) TDP (W) Ryzen 9 5900HX* 8 / 16 3.3 / 4.6 16 ? Ryzen 9 5900HS* 8 / 16 3.1 / 4.5 16 35 Ryzen 9 4900HS 8 / 16 3.0 / 4.3 8 35 Ryzen 7 5800H* 8 / 16 3.2 / ? 16 45 Ryzen 7 4800H 8 / 16 2.9 / 4.2 8 45 Ryzen 5 5600H* 6 / 12 3.0 / 4.1 8 45 Ryzen 5 4600H 6 / 12 3.0 / 4.0 8 45

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

In general, Ryzen 5000 flaunts a small increase in clock speeds over Ryzen 4000 (Renoir), but bear in mind that much of the performance uplift will come from Zen 3's IPC (instruction per cycle). Evidently, the new APUs will come with twice as much L3 cache as evidenced by the Ryzen 9 5900HS and Ryzen 7 5800H that have up to 16MB of L3 cache at their disposal.

The Ryzen 5 5600H, however, appears to break that mold. The retailer listed the hexa-core chip with the same 8MB L3 cache as its antecessor, the Ryzen 5 4600H. Curiously, the Ryzen 5 5600U, which is the 15W version, surfaced with a L3 cache that's 12MB in capacity.

AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series Specifications

Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clocks (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) TDP (W) Ryzen 7 5800U* 8 / 16 2.0 / 4.4 16 15 Ryzen 7 4800U 8 / 16 1.8 / 4.2 8 15 Ryzen 5 5600U* 6 / 12 2.3 / 4.3 12 15 Ryzen 5 4600U 6 / 12 2.1 / 4.0 8 15

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

Once again, AMD seems to limit the U-series to Ryzen 7 models with the top model being the Ryzen 7 5800U, the direct successor to the Ryzen 7 4800U. The eight-core, 16-thread configuration still stands, but there's that 16MB of L3 cache. In regards to clock speeds, we're seeing a 200 MHz increase on both the base and boost clocks.

The Ryzen 5 5600U, on the other hand, might benefit from a 200 MHz improvement on the base clock and up to 300 MHz on the boost clock. It isn't as impressive as doubling the L3 cache, but the Ryzen 5 5600U does appear to come with 4MB more than the existing Ryzen 5 4600U.

A lot of Ryzen 5000 leaks have been appearing lately, which probably isn't a coincidence. Although AMD hasn't said a peep about Cezanne, anonymous benchmark submissions confirm that the Zen 3 APUs are already out in the wild. CES 2021 is approaching, and we can't think of a more fitting place to present Cezanne to the world.