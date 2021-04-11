AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X Is Now Available Below MSRP

(Image credit: Newegg)

AMD's latest Ryzen 5000-series chips for desktop PCs have been in short supply for quite some time since their launch in October, so retail prices have typically been higher than MSRPs as scalpers have capitalized on the shortage. AMD seems to be doing the best it can to solve the supply problem, so the CPUs are now readily available. Sometimes, even below MSRP.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor features eight threaded Zen 3 cores that are clocked at a 3.80GHz base and 4.70GHz boost. The CPU also has a 4MB L2 cache, a 32MB L3 cache, and a dual-channel DDR4 memory controller. The chip is rated for a 105W TDP and is compatible with modern AM4 motherboards powered by AMD's 400 and 500-series chipsets.