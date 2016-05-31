Antec Cooling Gets Big, Small, And Fluid For Computex 2016

Antec announced four new CPU cooling lines at Computex, including a new open-loop cooler.

Let's start with the economy series, which ranges from the A30 (116 x 80.6 x 122.5mm, with a 92mm fan and weighing 300g) to its C400 (155 x 155 x 76mm, at 830g, with a 120mm-fan). The 136mm and 136.5mm-tall A40 and C40 fill the middle, both using 92mm fans.

Buyers who want a little more may be interested in the company’s triple-tower Elegant Elite, which was shown with a variety of top styles in different colors. Key stats include its 165 x 142 x 159mm bulk, 1356g mass, and trio of 1800 RPM fans rated at 65.23CFM max flow.

If even that’s not big enough to suit your cooling needs, Antec’s Mercury series closed-loop coolers scale up to the 360 model, with three 1800 RPM 120mm fans rated at up to 73 CFM at 30db. We’ll need to confirm those numbers in future reviews.

The biggest news is probably that Antec is entering the open-loop component race with RCT120, RCT240, and RCT360 copper radiators, plus P450-130 and P450-180 pumps. Both pumps are rated at 450 liters/hour but differ in their 198ml and 338ml integrated reservoir capacities.

Component Type Name Dimensions Radiator RCT120 150 x 120 x 27mm Radiator RCT240 275 x 120 x 27mm Radiator RCT360 395 x 120 x 27mm Pump P450-130 70mm OD x 136mm Pump P450-180 70mm OD x 136mm

Antec reported that all of these coolers will reach stores in Q4 2016.

