AOC Launches Its First Curved Gaming Monitor For US Market

AOC announced the U.S. availability of its C3583FQ curved gaming monitor. Although it was previously available in Europe, this is the first curved gaming display that AOC has released stateside.

The AOC C3583FQ features a 35-inch 2560x1080 curved TFT active matrix LCD panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio operating at 144 Hz. It sports a 4 ms response time, a 50,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 300 cd/m2 brightness and 178/178 viewing angles. The 2000R display offers more “curve” than other panels at 4000R. You could feasibly create a complete circle of monitors with a diameter of 13 feet, enjoying the view from the center of the array seated 6.5 feet away from the screens.

The resolution and response time leaves much to be desired, as enthusiasts investing in a pricey gaming display generally crave more pixels and response times closer to 1 ms. However, the addition of VESA’s Adaptive-Sync technology gives the C3583FQ the potential to deliver buttery-smooth framerates, and the lower resolution is useful for users with mainstream GPUs seeking to upgrade their display without purchasing a new graphics card for a display with a higher pixel count.  

The AOC C3583FQ also features two 5-watt speakers in the rear panel, in addition to two HDMI ports, two DisplayPorts, a DVI port and a VGA input. The power jack and inputs are all located on the base of the display, instead of directly behind the panel like most traditional monitors.

AOC’s C3583FQ curved gaming monitor is available now from Amazon for $599.99.

Panel35” TFT Active Matrix LCD, LED Backlight VA
Curvature2000R
Aspect Ratio21:9
Brightness300 cd/m² (typical)
Contrast Ratio50,000,000:1
Response Time4 ms
Viewing Angle- Horizontal: 178 Degrees (CR>10)- Vertical: 178 Degrees (CR>10)
Optimal Resolution2560 x 1080 @144 Hz
Color Depth16.7 Million
Input Signal- HDMI x2- DisplayPort x2- DVI- VGA
AdjustabilityTilt: -3.5° + 1.5° to + 21.5° + 1.5°
Power SourceUniversal 110V~240V AC, 50/60 Hz
Power ConsumptionPower On:  60 W (typical), Standby: < 0.5 W
Weight34.2 lbs.
Price$599.99
21 Comments Comment from the forums
  • r1Master 13 July 2016 17:43
    Hey Toms, you keep putting Ads that play automatically and with sound in your articles and I WON'T be coming back...
    Reply
  • xapoc 13 July 2016 18:05
    This is pretty attractive monitor. I don't care about lack of 4k. This beats buying small tv with hideous input lag to play certain games for sure.
    Reply
  • Dantte 13 July 2016 18:21
    Wish there was a g-sync model as this looks like a great competitor to the Z35. I want to see a complete review of this screen with a Z35 comparison!
    Reply
  • Realist9 13 July 2016 18:49
    "35-inch 2560x1080". That is...hilarious. They do know it's 2016, right?
    Reply
  • sillynilly 13 July 2016 18:55
    At least it is relatively cheap given its size. However, 1080 at that size should be a big nope for anyone who has seen the glory of 1440 or 4k.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 13 July 2016 19:02
    I like the inputs in the base instead of the back of the monitor.

    ...That's about all I like about this monitor, though.
    Reply
  • Merry_Blind 13 July 2016 19:12
    @REALIST9

    Hum you do realize it's a 21:9 monitor? The vertical height is probably similar to a 24 or 27 inches even though it's a 35 inches. And 1080p is perfectly fine for 24 or 27 inches. Unless you're sitting one foot away from your monitor of course.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 13 July 2016 19:27
    18272443 said:
    Hey Toms, you keep putting Ads that play automatically and with sound in your articles and I WON'T be coming back...

    Adblock is for heroes.
    Reply
  • photonboy 13 July 2016 19:52
    Merry_Blind,
    1920x1080, 27" is not "fine" when sitting about two feet from it. I thought that was common knowledge.

    You can easily see the difference between a 1920x1080 and 2560x1440, 27" monitors at that distance.

    Also,
    in the article he said you could have three monitors and sit 6.5 feet away. Uh.. that's a little idiotic IMO.
    Reply
  • xaephod 13 July 2016 19:58
    1080?!? I was hoping it was 1440. Anything so I don't have to give Acer $1100!!!
    Reply