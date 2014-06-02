Asus Announces New 60 Hz ProArt PA328Q 4K Monitor

We’re here at Computex 2014, where Asus has announced a new 4K monitor. This monitor is called the ProArt PA328Q. This monitor brings a number of new developments to the table that we’ve been waiting for.
For starters, it is a 4K monitor with HDMI 2.0 connectivity. This means that it’ll have the means to drive the 32-inch monitor at the full 3840 x 2160 resolution at the native 60 Hz refresh rate, over a single cable. The monitor also has a 14-bit colour lookup table which is hooked to a 10-bit panel, and comes out of the factory pre-calibrated to improved colour reproduction. The panel type remains unknown, but given that it’s a 10-bit panel that’s factory calibrated it’ll certainly be more than good enough for professional use.
Alternatively, the monitor also comes with DisplayPort 1.2 connectivity as well as a single HDMI 1.4 input. Built-in is also a four-port USB 3.0 hub.
Lastly, we know that the monitor comes with an advanced stand and will support not only height adjustment, but also tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments.
Pricing remains TBD, though availability is expected for Q4 2014.
And no I'm not an AMD FanBoi, I'm running 2x GTX 680s in my rig, I just believe things should be built on open standards that benefit all, not just one. As in developing games in OpenCL instead of DirectX so they're more easily transferred over to other platforms and aren't locked to Windows.
That aside, the cost of having a 4K system for gaming is still too high currently. even if you buy into the market with say 780ti SLI (or 290X crossfire), plus say a $1.5 - 2.0k monitor, you'll still end up averaging under 60fps for some games. I've personally wanted to do this earlier in the year but decided to go m-ITX for my upgrade this year instead. will wait for 4k-OLED in perhaps 2018. by then graphics technology should have matured for 4k
G-Sync instead directly controls the monitor and tells it when the frame is ready to be displayed and then initiates the sync, thus eliminating the need for the triple buffer which will get you on average a frame close to the action so it solves both the delay between your input and the action as well as tearing.
Also, G-Sync seems like it's just around the corner, where FreeSync has only just started so it will probably be more than a year away from products. As long as one gets here and actually works to make the game smoother I've already set aside my cash for the new monitor since the one thing I Can't stand with PC gaming is always having to choose between input delay, studder, or tearing.
Spoken like someone who hasn't seen it or apparently read the reviews. Nobody that has seen it thinks it's a gimmick (not even AMD loving Anandtech). It is a REAL solution to an age old problem (3 problems actually). Until scalers are made AMD will face the same as NV which is why they made the module in the first place. I don't understand why people think it's expensive. You live with your monitor for 5-7yrs for most people (7+ for me now) and with them being integrated in monitors shortly from many vendors it won't be the same $100 as you are not purchasing and tossing a scaler like before. I doubt the price difference will be more than $50 for any brand as I'll show below already today. Smooth gaming is NOT a gimmick.
It's comic you say that as I'm sure you read toms/anandtech etc reviews and they were ALL glowing. Let me know when AMD gets a freesync product out the door from anyone ;) Those scaler upgrades won't be free either...LOL. Anyone thinking FREEsync is free is ignoring reality. Scaler companies will charge for the NEW R&D they have to do to upgrade. That R&D is NOT FREE. Get it? I suspect monitors will be hiked $20-100 for it on debut also as like NV they must recoup the R&D costs at the very least from EARLY adopters. It's only FREE on AMD's side, it is NOT free on the scaler designer side. AMD created nothing here, it was already there in eDP, and isn't a FULL solution until proven (lag will likely still be a problem, but it remains to be seen).
Haters gonna hate I guess...Oodles of cash is $100 or less to you? ROFL. How can you even say something so ridiculous in the same post saying you'd like to be buying an upgrade that is over ~$1000 for SLI cards you mention and another $1500-2000 for the monitor...You make absolutely ZERO sense. If you have that kind of money to even PONDER that upgrade $100 means nothing for glass smooth gaming for the life of that monitor. By xmas Gsync will be on all major brands (they already have them coming) and competition will make it cheap quickly as they all try to get our xmas money. Viewsonic, Philips, Benq, Asus, AOC etc will mean a decent price war is well on the way.
I don't think US AOC model will be that expensive as UK is always getting screwed compared to usa. :) 144hz 24in gsync with all features (dp, usb3, lightboost etc,ULMB). Lightboost is kind of useless to me as I don't like 3D in much of anything, but some want it. ULMB & Gsync gives you a lot of flexibility depending on the game and what you desire. Neither is a gimmick. One for higher fps & consistency, the other for low.
Asus 27in gsync $372. Wow, expensive and takes oodles of cash...ROFLMAO. That is far less than the $650 I paid for my dell 7yrs ago and it's a 24in. I'd say Gsync is already cheap right now, and by xmas these will have another 10 models to compete with. It will be called cheaposync by then...LOL. Clearly there will be many models within reach of most buyers. My only hope is that someone puts out a 1600p 27in+ but that's hard to find in anything these days.
The list is of monitors is growing for 2014. Only big names left are samsung/lg/acer and I'm sure they'll be announcing soon also.
Explain to me how no stutter, lag or tearing is a gimmick? I'm confused. We all want all 3. You must think freesync is a gimmick also? You like lag, stutter and tearing I guess? I'm confused by your lack of logic here. I'm also confused that you expect NV to spend R&D and give the tech away for free. That's how you lose $6Billion+ over 10yrs like AMD. You don't seem to understand what a business is supposed to do; MAKE MONEY by producing products people desire.
Explain to me why OEM's would not product "nice" products for gsync? Again, you're not making sense here. AMD's solution (if it works right for all 3 problems) is probably a year off maybe more if scaler companies refuse to comply due to R&D costs that NV has already done. IF NV decides to license it (for a cost of course, they paid R&D just like scaler makers will) gsync will become even more widespread and save them all time and money.
Overall I think you're the gimmick ;) Your statements defy logic (I hear spoc in my head now...LOL).
28in 4k. Forgot about this one. I'm kind of against 4K for the same reasons as you for now, but this would qualify as "nice" or top end wouldn't it? 4K is the new thing correct? :) Already shipping (Q2) so price incoming ;)
nVidia fanboi right there, happy to pay that 20% premium for similar monitor with the G-Sync chip, plus the added requirement of having newer Nvidia GPUs. Probably thinks that proprietary software like GameWorks which intentionally slows down competitor's GPUs is good for the industry. Anyone who thinks nVidia isn't doing it intentionally doesn't really know nVidia's history all that well.
Do you like that fact that nVidia has essentially doubled the cost of their highest end gpu by double? Yeah, I'm talking about GTX 580 to GTX Titan Disparity. What about the price disparity between GTX Titan Black and the GTX 780Ti.
I'm not saying AMD is any better, but I would at least like them to stay afloat to keep nVidia's pricing in check, by supporting their proprietary features we aren't helping anyone except continuous price gouging in the dGPU market.
And just for clarification, I would be for G-Sync if it wasn't a proprietary format. There's no reason why they can't let competitor's GPUs work with the feature. Same thing with Physx.
The only monitor you linked, and it doesn't have Gsync, it's just a 144hz 3D monitor. Considering you can get the same 27in monitor, albeit with 60hz instead of 144hz, for $240, there's a $130 price difference, and that's at discounted prices, the one you linked actually started off at $480 dollars upon release, not including the extra you'd have to shell out for glasses.
So let's do the math shall we?
Same shitty TN panels, probably start off at 60hz, 1080p monitors without it probably cost $150-250. Probably with Gsync...going to hit $350-450 depending on size.
Want to bump up to 4k? Samsung and Asus both have panels around ~$650 now, with Gsync, expect another $200-300 markup.
AND to top it off, you still HAVE to have a newer nVidia GPU.
Yes many manufacturers are making monitors with Gsync, not because it's going to be earth shattering or amazing, but because they know nVidia has the GPU market share and that fanbois will buy the crap just because of the label. They're making them because they're pretty much guaranteed to sell, and that these monitors will have a significantly higher profit margin.
They are geared towards the photography and video Cinematography. neartly every feature this thing has is for color reproduction, and photo manipulation, and print. I just hope this is affordable. If it cost more than my DSLR, it will not be a good buy.. I say $899 is reasonable.