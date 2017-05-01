Asus Adds The RX 550 To Its Stable Of Radeon GPUs

Asus is rounding out its Radeon RX 500 lineup with the debut of its budget-friendly Radeon RX 550. This entry-level card will feature a 128-bit bus, require no power connectors, and be available in 2GB and 4GB models.

Although this is a budget card, priced at only $90 for the 2GB model and $100 for the 4GB version, the company did include a unique non-reference design cooler with an IP5X-certified dust-proof fan. According to Asus’ site, this unique fan design extends the lifespan of the graphics card by 25% through increased dust and particle resistance while efficiently dissipating heat.



We reviewed AMD’s Radeon RX 550 last week. From our review:

If you're coming from Intel's HD Graphics 530, any discrete graphics card is going to be exciting. Indeed, Radeon RX 550 looks like a great upgrade for folks limping along with CPU-based graphics.

Though hard to tell from the product photos, this Radeon RX 550 is a dual-slot design measuring 182 x 112 x 43mm (LxHxW). As with most Radeon 500 series cards, Asus' Radeon-based video cards also support bridgeless CrossFire, FreeSync and Eyefinity.

These cards are produced using Asus' industry-first Auto-Extreme manufacturing technology. Obviously, building something by hand introduces the chance of human error. This new production process fully automates every step of PCB manufacturing and can be done with much more precision than before.

Asus also bundles GPU Tweak II and Xsplit Gamecaster with the Radeon RX 550. The software includes the new Gaming Booster function that maximizes graphics performance with a single click. XSplit Gamecaster lets gamers stream or record gameplay right from the in-game overlay.

The Asus Radeon RX 550 2GB / 4GB is available now from a variety of retailers including Newegg for $90 / $100, respectively.

