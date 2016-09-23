Asus Preps Its G11 Gaming Desktops For VR With GTX 10-Series GPUs

Asus announced that its G11 gaming desktop line has been updated with new Nvidia Pascal 10-series graphics cards in support of VR gaming.

Asus launched the first G11 gaming desktops in the second half of 2015, so the systems were already equipped with relatively newer hardware. All G11 systems come with either an Intel 6th Gen (Skylake) Core i5 or Core i7.

Prior to today’s announcement, Asus offered the G11 with five different graphics cards: Nvidia GeForce GTX 950, 960, 970, 980, AMD Radeon R9 380. Although these graphics cards are more than capable of running today’s PC games, they may struggle to run games in VR. This motivated Asus to add Nvidia’s Pascal GeForce GTX 1060, 1070, and 1080 as graphics card options for the G11. These cards are generally more powerful and feature several new VR gaming features such as Simultaneous Multi-Projection that significantly increases performance while running VR titles.

Asus said that the updated G11 systems also take advantage of Nvidia VRWorks to enable low latency plug-and-play support for the latest VR headsets. They also come with Asus’s Aegis II software, which features the company’s GameAlive software for recording, editing, and sharing gameplay content.

The G11 desktop with the GTX 1080 is available now at Newegg for $1,799.99, and the GTX 1070 version is available for $1,199.99. The GTX 1060 model is priced at $999.99, and you can preorder it now, but it won’t be available until November 2.