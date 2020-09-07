Trending

Best Buy Lists GeForce RTX 3080 Ready for September 17 Release

Just 10 Days Until The Official 3080 Launch

(Image credit: Nvidia)

With the launch of the RTX 3080 in under 10 days, Best Buy is already listing the RTX 3080 Founders Edition for $699.99 on their website. Of course you can't buy it right at this second, you'll have to wait until September 17th before upgrading your gaming rig.


The RTX 3080 is going to be one best graphics cards for high refresh rate, high resolution gaming, we expect it to be a great ray tracing card at 1440P and 4K resolutions. For now we know the card will deliver almost double the performance of the RTX 2080 Ti for half the price.  The RTX 2080 Ti by itself is already a great performer that outclasses everything in gaming performance from the previous generation. This is a exciting time for buyers who want incredible high resolution gaming performance at a more reasonable price.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Specifications
GPUGA102
Graphics CardGeForce RTX 3080
Process (nm)Samsung 8N
Transistors (billion)28
Die Size (mm^2)627?
SMs68
CUDA Cores8704
RT Cores68
Tensor Cores272
Boost Clock (MHz)1710
VRAM Speed (Gbps)19
VRAM (GB)10
Bus Width320
ROPs80
TMUs544
GFLOPS FP3229768
RT TFLOPS58
Tensor TFLOPS (FP16)238
Bandwidth (GB/s)760
TBP (watts)320
Launch DateSeptember 17, 2020
Launch Price$699

The card will be listed at $699 MSRP on Nvidia's website and available via other vendors.

