Best Newegg Cyber Monday Deals 2019

Amazon might be the world's largest retailer today, but if you're shopping for PC hardware, accessories, peripherals or other computer stuff, Newegg is often the better retailer. Newegg not only frequently has better prices than Amazon, but it also has a far higher quality navigable website design that makes it easier to find very-specific components, and user reviews too.

Like Amazon, Newegg is now in full Cyber Monday tech deals mode with sales on everything from SSDs to graphics cards to prebuilt gaming desktops and laptops. With hundreds of items discounted, it can be hard for shoppers to separate the wheat from the chafe. To help, we're keeping a list of our current favorites below.

Acer ED347CKR 34” Gaming Monitor: was $500, now $400

Complete with a crisp 34" curved VA panel, 1440p resolution, and FreeSync this screen is a bargain at this price point.

Rosewill’s Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $110, now $50

Rosewill's put some serious effort into equipping this keyboard with all the bells and whistles. With dedicated media controls, (including a massive knob for volume), RGB lighting and "Brown" mechanical switches rated to 50 million clicks, it may be a solid entry point into the mechanical keyboard world.

Samsung 27" Curved Monitor: was $199, now $149

This 27" Samsung display is curved with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. It features both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. The screen has a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Intel 1TB SSD 660p : was $199, now $98 @ Newegg

The 1TB mid-capacity model has dropped as low as $85 on Newegg. If you can find it at that price or below, it's a good deal.

WD Blue 1TB 3D NAND Internal SSD: was $129, now $100

This 2.5" internal SSD from Western Digital contains up to 1 TB of storage space. It has read/write speeds of 560/530 MBps. You can get one on Newegg for 31% off.

OLOy WarHawk RGB 16GB DDR: was $100, now $83

This package features two 8GB sticks of DDR4. This is a great 16GB set up for a dual channel motherboard. The Oloy WarHawk RGB RAM is available on Newegg for $74.

XPG Spectrix 16GB DDR4: was $109, now $70

This RAM was definitely made with aesthetics in mind. The RFB light strips are extra wide and extra bright. This deal comes with 2 8GB sticks of DDR4 for a total of 16GB. These are 288-pin sticks.