Blade Stealth 13 Gets Tiger Lake This Month

Razer today announced that it’s going to be bringing Intel’s new Tiger Lake processors to its Blade Stealth 13 line later this year, which will hopefully give the ultrabook the power it needs to make good on its promise to offer gaming-level performance in such a small form factor.

120Hz Model OLED Model Processor 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q Display 1920 x 1080, 120Hz 1920 x 1080, OLED, Touchscreen Memory 16GB LPDDR4X-3733MHZ 16GB LPDDR4X-3733MHZ Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 Dimensions 12 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches 12 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches Starting Weight 3.1 pounds 3.1 pounds Price $1,799.99 $1,999.99 Release Date October 2020 October 2020

When we reviewed the 10th gen version of the Blade Stealth 13 earlier this year, we felt like it landed in an awkward space for an ultraportable, not able to live up to the best gaming laptops it emulates while failing to reach the same productivity prowess as cheaper competitors. The Tiger Lake version seeks to rectify that by upping the machine’s power significantly.

That means the Blade Stealth 13 will be upgrading to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, while it will keep its GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics card. It’s also going to upgrade to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM (over the DDR4 of the 10th gen version) and will continue to come with a 512GB SSD.