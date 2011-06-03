Cooler Master's Heatsink With Honeycomb Fins

Cooler Master had a few products to display at Computex. Sadly some of the coolest stuff shown behind close doors isn't ready for public consumption yet, so you'll have to stay tuned. What we can share with you, however, the company's liquid cooling system Project A-L2. It has a copper base with a revised and improved dense mesh jacket that improves efficiency. This solution has a Jenway pump, which features a flow of 400 L/hr.

This solution has two fans, supports Intel LGA 1366/1156/1155/755 and AMD3/AMD2 + / AM2.

Cooler Master also Projet S600, a cooler with six heatpipes and fins in a honeycomb shape to reduce air resistance.

Also new is a control panel to manage fan speed inside your rig.