Trending

Cooler Master's Heatsink With Honeycomb Fins

By ,

Cooler Master at Computex 2011.

Cooler Master had a few products to display at Computex. Sadly some of the coolest stuff shown behind close doors isn't ready for public consumption yet, so you'll have to stay tuned. What we can share with you, however, the company's liquid cooling system Project A-L2. It has a copper base with a revised and improved dense mesh jacket that improves efficiency. This solution has a Jenway pump, which features a flow of 400 L/hr.

This solution has two fans, supports Intel LGA 1366/1156/1155/755 and AMD3/AMD2 + / AM2.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Cooler Master also Projet S600, a cooler with six heatpipes and fins in a honeycomb shape to reduce air resistance.

Also new is a control panel to manage fan speed inside your rig.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • eklipz330 03 June 2011 07:08
    hexagons hm? sounds promising... hexagons are great for larger surface areas, and are efficient because they can be stacked
    Reply
  • memadmax 03 June 2011 07:27
    I think they got the honeycomb shapes' benefit claim backwards. The shape increases the overall cooling surface of the heatsink rather than decreasing air resistance since most of the resistance is actually on the leading/trailing edge of any surface that must face air movement.

    Either way it will do better than a normal heatsink of same size/dimensions.
    Reply
  • Flameout 03 June 2011 09:35
    i'd still prefer fanless tech. tis the future
    Reply
  • alextheblue 03 June 2011 11:15
    Flameouti'd still prefer fanless tech. tis the futureFanless today means you've got massive heatsinks and loads of heatpipes, special low-power binned chips, and your machine is slower and/or more expensive compared to actively cooled models.

    This isn't likely to get better any time soon on the full-on PC front, as long as they keep cranking out faster chips. I think ultra-silent fans are a MUCH better compromise if you absolutely need silence. You'd better be running an SSD-only machine, too, because a HDD will generate more noise than a silent fan.
    Reply
  • Soul_keeper 03 June 2011 11:34
    excellent dust traps !
    Reply
  • pocketdrummer 03 June 2011 11:56
    Flameouti'd still prefer fanless tech. tis the future
    Tis the future of tablets, maybe.

    There's no way you're going to run a high end system on ambient air without an extremely heavy and complicated cooling system.
    Reply
  • eklipz330 03 June 2011 12:00
    Soul_keeperexcellent dust traps !nothing a can of compressed air can't fix =]
    Reply
  • rantoc 03 June 2011 14:16
    From what i saw it was the water cooling block that had the honeycomb structure and it could be a benefit if the water dynamics is well used to create "turbulence" into each of the cells. Then that extra contact surface is put to good use, otherwise its a complete waste that more likely decreases its performance.
    Reply
  • ubercake 03 June 2011 18:27
    Can't wait to see the results of that A-L2 project.

    Corsair is the only real player in this LCLC space. Corsair's offerings seem to match low to mid range performing air cooling solutions. The advantage is they save on space around the CPU (even though they take up more for exhaust fans and rad).

    My Hyper 212 Plus at $25 performs better than my H50 with 2 after-market fans in a push/pull config at $100 total (H50 performed a little better than Intel stock out of the box). Would be good to see Coolermaster come up with something that can really beat air coolers while being self-contained and maintenance-free; something that's not just marketing hype as we've seen so far with this type of product.
    Reply
  • tommysch 03 June 2011 20:05
    Flameouti'd still prefer fanless tech. tis the future
    Not my future... I completely dropped pure Air cooling circa 2000.
    Reply