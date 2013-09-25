Corsair Launches Obsidian 750D Priced at $159.99

Corsair today announced its brand new case in its Obsidian line, the Obsidian 750D. This ATX full-tower case features the same brushed black aluminum design we've come to know from the rest of the Obsidian line. It will sit between the Obsidian 800D and the Obsidian 650D cases.

As far as drive bays go, the Obsidian 750D is pretty flexible in what it offers. Alongside three fixed 5.25-inch drive bays and four 2.5-inch bays, there are also two detachable 3.5-/2.5-inch cases. These can be arranged to accommodate longer expansion cards or longer PSUs, and each case can hold three drives.

The case comes with three AF140L 140 mm fans (two in the front, one in the rear) and supports up to eight fans in total. Radiator compatibility is 360 mm or 280 mm on top, 280 mm or 240 mm on the front, 240 mm on the bottom, and 140 mm or 120 mm in the back. Thumbscrews in the side panel, expansion slots, and tool-free drive bays make assembly and tinkering a bit easier, and rubber grommets make for neat cabling and a tidy build. The Obsidian 750D also features HD audio jacks, two USB 3.0 ports, and two USB 2.0 ports on the front panel.

The case can accommodate a 240 mm x 120 mm radiator, a max graphics card length of 460 mm, and CPU cooler clearance is 180 mm. The Obsidian 750D supports E-ATX, ATX, micro-ATX, and mini-ITX.

Pricing is set at $159.99.

