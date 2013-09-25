Corsair Launches Obsidian 750D Priced at $159.99

Corsair today announced its brand new case in its Obsidian line, the Obsidian 750D. This ATX full-tower case features the same brushed black aluminum design we've come to know from the rest of the Obsidian line. It will sit between the Obsidian 800D and the Obsidian 650D cases.
As far as drive bays go, the Obsidian 750D is pretty flexible in what it offers. Alongside three fixed 5.25-inch drive bays and four 2.5-inch bays, there are also two detachable 3.5-/2.5-inch cases. These can be arranged to accommodate longer expansion cards or longer PSUs, and each case can hold three drives.
The case comes with three AF140L 140 mm fans (two in the front, one in the rear) and supports up to eight fans in total. Radiator compatibility is 360 mm or 280 mm on top, 280 mm or 240 mm on the front, 240 mm on the bottom, and 140 mm or 120 mm in the back. Thumbscrews in the side panel, expansion slots, and tool-free drive bays make assembly and tinkering a bit easier, and rubber grommets make for neat cabling and a tidy build. The Obsidian 750D also features HD audio jacks, two USB 3.0 ports, and two USB 2.0 ports on the front panel.
The case can accommodate a 240 mm x 120 mm radiator, a max graphics card length of 460 mm, and CPU cooler clearance is 180 mm. The Obsidian 750D supports E-ATX, ATX, micro-ATX, and mini-ITX.
Pricing is set at $159.99.
I didn't see a weight on the case. My Antec weighed in around 25lbs. What I thought was odd is that it states it has two front fans, but it has a solid front piece. Unless it's something like the front panel opens revealing the fans but that would be a turn off for me right away.
It's 21.4 lbs.
To all cases - Embrace yourselves , the 750D has arrived.
Im surprised that people still use Antec 900 cases and that people are still buying them as Antec have not inovated anything relating to those cases since they first launched. It was the worse case i ever used in cable management, dust build up, and not to mention noise. The worst of all is when the dust gets between the plexi glass and the case window.
Corsair and Coolermaster put out way better enclosures. The 350D is also a nice buy!
