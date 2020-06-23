Dell G5 Gaming Desktop Gets More RGB, 10th Gen Intel

The Dell G5 Gaming Desktop is getting a slight refresh, with 10th Gen Intel Core processors and a more customizable light strip on the front. It will be available on July 9 starting around $749.

CPU Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10900K GPU AMD: Radeon RX5600 Nvidia: Up to Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 Super RAM Up to 64GB DDR-2666 (4x16GB) Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD and 2TB 7,200-rpm HDD Power Supply 360W or 550W Cooling CPU cooler, 80mm rear fan; Networking Qualcomm DW1810 802.11ac with Bluetooth 4.2 or Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 with Bluetooth 5.0 Lighting RGB Lighting optional, Clear side door with RGB inside optional Dimensions 14.5 x 12.1 x 6.7 inches / 367 x 308 x 169 mm Starting Prince $749

The big change to the design is that the light strip in the front, if you upgrade to it, will now be RGB, as opposed to being stuck with blue. In images Dell provided, it shows single colors, like blue, green, red and orange, but no mixes or other popular rainbow effects. Those colors will also be available inside the case if you upgrade from an aluminum side panel to one with a clear window.

But the design also doesn’t appear to address any of the issues we had when we reviewed the existing version . The cooling is lacking, the system uses a server power supply and, if it’s the same as last year’s model, a proprietary motherboard. However, the case also has the benefit of having plenty of ports accessible from the front, including headphone and microphone jacks, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB 3.0 port, and a USB 3.1 Type-C port.

But the previous version was still one of the best gaming PCs -- at least as a budget option -- because of its compact size and affordable price.



This year’s desktop is moving to 10th Gen Intel Core processors, starting with the Intel Core i3-10100 and going up to the Core i9-10900K. Graphics start with either an AMD Radeon RX 5600 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650. If you want better graphics, there are only Nvidia options, ranging from the GTX 1650 Super up to an RTX 2070 Super.