EK Releases Full Cover Water Block for Asus ROG Maximus XI Hero Motherboard

Today, EK announced the release of a second monoblock from the new Quantum line supporting the Intel LGA1151 CPU socket. Dubbed the EK-Momentum ROG Maximus XI Hero D-RGB - Plexi (yes, that is its full name!), it was designed specifically for the Asus ROG Maximus XI Hero motherboard. The new monoblock cools both the processor and VRMs and includes a fully customizable 3-pin D-RGB LED strip for aesthetic purposes.

(Image credit: EKWB)

The Quantum line of blocks from EK uses the latest (fifth generation) cooling engine, which EK said is tweaked for performance and optimal coolant flow. It can even be used with a weaker water pump or lower pump speeds and still have good performance. The new engine has a thicker jet plate and more simplified structure to help with that optimized coolant flow. EK also says the Momentum comes with a cold plate designed to make better physical contact with 8th and 9th generation Intel 1151-based CPUs for better thermal transfer. Holding the block to the motherboard are nickel-plated brass screw-in standoffs that arrive pre-installed.

The block itself is made from copper and is nickel-plated with a CNC-machined acrylic top showing off the liquid path. The Momentum block has an addressable 3-pin 5V D-RGB strip preinstalled in the monoblock which connects to the 3-pin header on your motherboard or any supported 5V 3-pin LED controller. It is only compatible with the Asus Aura RGB control software.

The EK-Momentum ROG Maximus XI Hero D-RGB - Plexi is available now through the EK Webshop and their Partner Reseller Network. If you have an Asus Maximus XI hero and would like to cool your CPU and VRMs with a bit of RGB bling, the MSRP for the block is $154.99/141.90€.