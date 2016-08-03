Trending

Titan X Water Block Preorders Open, EKWB Pledges To Ship Mid-August

Nvidia’s Pascal Titan X, the new GPU king, just launched, but EK Water Blocks isn’t wasting any time preparing its water cooling solution for the $1,200 graphics card. EKWB has already developed a block and is taking pre-orders now.

The EK-FC Titan X Pascal water blocks feature EKWB’s standard split-flow cooling engine with its high-flow internal design. The block surface has channels that direct the flow of liquid directly over the key heat generating components (the GPU, RAM and VRMs).

The water block will be offered in four different variants. You can choose from bare or nickel-plated electrolytic copper contact surfaces, and each version has the option of black Acetal or clear acrylic glass for the top. Typically, you won’t find any other differences between the acrylic and Acetal variants, but the Titan X Pascal blocks break the mold slightly. You’ll find two pre-drilled holes for LED lights on the clear top versions.

EKWB is also breaking away from tradition slightly with this announcement; typically, it announces products that are already in the hands of resellers and ready to ship that day, but that is not the case for the Titan X Pascal blocks. EKWB plans to ship all four variants of the Titan X Pascal water blocks on Tuesday, August 18.

We expect that EKWB is playing it safe with the release of this product. The Titan X is a significantly expensive and fairly exclusive graphics card. Most of them will be snatched up by academics and researchers, with a few landing in the hands of some well-to-do gamers. It’s probably difficult to judge demand for such a release, and taking orders in advance is a simple way to avoid being stuck with inventory that won’t sell.

If a Titan X Pascal is in your future and a water block is of interest to you, you can place an order through the EK Webshop. Bare copper blocks are $123.99, and nickel-plated options are $135.49. EKWB will also be releasing full-cover back plates in the coming weeks, which will be available in a variety of colors including black, nickel-plated, blue, gold and red.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hannibal 03 August 2016 19:26
    Hmmm interesting to see how high clocks this can take TitanX...
  • anbello262 03 August 2016 20:10
    I'm really looking forward to benchmarks of water cooled Titans. If the stock clocks are so low only because of temperatures, then this will be a truly amazing card.
    I guess most gamers who buy a Titan X will watercool it.
  • wifiburger 04 August 2016 01:03
    water block for GPU, I will pass, I'll take a silent mobile version of this GPU , could care less about top-end performance
  • BartG 04 August 2016 08:36
    WIFIBURGER, that makes no sense... why look at a top end $1200 card and then say you dont care about top end performance. Thats like buying a Mclaren P1, and telling the engineers to remove that noisy engine, ill run it on E power only thanks...

    Back to topic, SICK card, especially on water cooling, envy points 10/10.
  • grimfox 04 August 2016 13:01
    I'm assuming WIFIburger is being sarcastic. There will not be a mobile version of this GPU. If you are just talking about performance then there may be a mobile GPU capable of this level of performance in the next generation, more like 2 generations from now, and it is unlikely to be "quiet" for 2 or 3 until generations after that, at which point it's woefully inadequate for "modern" gaming.

    Back to the article. There is supposedly not a lot of motivation for institutions to pick this up as this particular model is crippled for high power compute purposes. nV saw how the last titan leeched sales of their compute GPUs and retooled this one to emphasize gaming tasks rather than what you would see elsewhere. All this to sell more P100s at much loftier prices.
  • Ninjawithagun 05 August 2016 14:18
    Thanks Tom's Hardware! I just pre-ordered the water block for my Pascal Titan X, which by the way arrives later today via FEDEX...W00T! The only sad news is that EKWB does not yet have a back plate and also provide a warning when you purchase the water block that the stock back plate is not compatible with it. You might be able to get some M6 or M8 metric screws from your local hardware store that will help make the stock back plate 'fit' like I did with my stock EVGA GTX980Ti SC+ back plates when I watercooled them. Regardless, I just wanted to give everyone a heads up if you so chose to go watercooling and buy the EKWB water block ;-)
  • Ninjawithagun 05 August 2016 14:21
    Also, I've been seeing minimum overclocks with the stock crap blower cooler in the mid-1800Mhz range. JayZ was able to get his up to 2050Mhz by manually setting the fan profile using a software tool. Soooooo, that means watercooling will fair much better in both sound levels (no jet engines taking off on your desktop), AND higher/more stable overclocks!
  • Michael_381 15 August 2016 23:04
    My Titan x Pascal oced to 2050 as well just got my water block and with some quick tweaks hit 2100 stable @ 36c.
