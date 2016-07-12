Enermax ETS-T50 Axe CPU Cooler Guides Exhaust To Exhaust

Often, new CPU coolers don’t offer any unique features, but Enermax’ latest model does. Whether all of those features work the way the company's materials claim remains to be seen, but in any case, the ETS-T50 Axe claims a more efficient fin structure, a directional "air guide," a special long-lasting bearing and dozens (yes, dozens) of LEDs.

The ETS-T50 is a tower-style cooler with five 6 mm-thick direct-contact heatpipes powered by a 120 mm fan. The fin structure has a so-called “Pressure Differential Flow” design and “Vortex Generator Flow,” which are supposed to increase airflow and agitate the air molecules between the fins, respectively. Additionally, the rear of the fin stack has an air-guide installed, which, simply, is a 360-degree rotatable grill that you can use to guide the exhaust air towards your case’s exhaust fan.

The 120 mm “Vegas” fan on the ETS-T50 Axe is also unique. It has a Twister Bearing that is good for 160,000 hours, will spin at speeds between 800 and 1800 RPM with PWM control, and make between 18.9 to 25 dBA of noise. It also has 36 LEDs in its structure that light up a circular-type pattern with three colors and five different lighting modes. Additionally, the fan also spins in reverse for 10 seconds upon startup to expel any dust buildup. The white version of the ETS-T50 will have a fan that lights up only in white.

Add all these features together, and the 860g cooler is capable of dissipating 250 W of heat (which is much more than any CPU you’ll use it with generates these days). It also ships with a small tube of Dow Corning TC-5121 thermal paste.

Enermax will unleash the ETS-T50 Axe onto the market near the end of this month.