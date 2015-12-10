'EVE: Valkyrie' Available As Pre-Order Bonus For Oculus Rift

The hype for VR continues to rise, and if you were lucky enough to try out the Oculus Rift in recent months, one of the most prolific demos on the VR HMD was CCP Games’ EVE: Valkyrie. Even though we don’t yet know the exact release date for the Oculus Rift, the company wants fans to know that the device will have enough content at launch, so it’s including the final version of EVE: Valkyrie with every pre-order of the Oculus Rift.

The deal is exclusive to Oculus, even though we’ve seen the game demoed on other VR HMDs such as PlayStation VR. So far, the demo has been the same experience for quite some time: Players take the pilot’s seat of a fighter ship and then launch into space. After a few minutes of getting used to the controls and flying with a squadron, the first wave of enemy ships arrive. Taking them down isn't difficult, but the tide of battle turns with the arrival of the Avatar, a Titan-class ship.

However, the pre-order announcement came with another trailer, this time showcasing various segments of space combat.

If anything, the partnership is sure to raise the popularity of one of the most notable VR companies in the industry. The EVE universe is one of the most popular franchises in gaming and attracting a new audience outside of EVE Online would boost CCP Games’ profile as well as Oculus’ launch date appeal.

Those with Oculus DK2 units can sign up on the EVE: Valkyrie page to register for a chance to participate in pre-alpha testing of the game before its launch in Q1 2016.

