EVGA Unveils GTX 1070 Ti FTW Ultra Silent Graphics Card

EVGA revealed a new addition to its GeForce GTX 1070 Ti lineup.
The EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FTW Ultra Silent Gaming graphics card is a unique offering within the company’s existing GTX 1070 Ti product stack, putting a focus on quiet operation and cooling with a thicker heatsink and an ultra-silent fan profile. However, the larger heatsink means that the FTW Ultra Silent Gaming is a 2.5-slot graphics card, requiring more space than EVGA’s other GTX 1070 Ti options.
Clock rates for the new EVGA GTX 1070 Ti FTW Ultra Silent Gaming are the same as all the others (as dictated by Nvidia), with a base and boost frequency of 1,607MHz and 1,683MHz, respectively. However, similar to Gigabyte, EVGA circumvents the reference clock speeds with a one-click overclocking solution with its EVGA Precision X OC software. Although it won’t set a static (or guaranteed) clock rate based on the EVGA graphics card under the hood, the software will automatically set it to an optimized frequency for the hardware’s individual capabilities.
The new card is worthy of the FTW moniker for its 10+2 power phases, 8+8-pin power connectors, 235W power ceiling, and two BIOS chips, which are also found on the company’s FTW2 model. However, the EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FTW Ultra Silent Gaming cooling shroud is the same as the SC Black Edition version of the GTX 1070 Ti (ACX 3.0), with the only main difference being the thickness of the heatsink. It also doesn’t have the nine thermal sensors found in the company’s iCX cooling products. Display output is also the same, with an HDMI 2.0, DVI-D, and three DisplayPort 1.4 interfaces.
The EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FTW Ultra Silent graphics card is available now from the company’s website for $500.
|EVGA Graphics Card
|GTX 1070 Ti FTW Ultra Silent Gaming
|GTX 1070 Ti FTW2
|GTX 1070 Ti SC Hybrid
|GTX 1070 Ti SC Black Edition
|GTX 1070 Ti
|CUDA Cores
|2,432
|Base Clock
|1,607MHz
|Boost Clock
|1,683MHz
|Memory
|8GB 256-Bit GDDR5
|Memory Clock
|8,008MHz
|Display Output
|- HDMI 2.0- DisplayPort 1.4 x3- DVI-D
|Cooling
|ACX 3.0
|iCX
|Water/Air Hybrid
|ACX 3.0
|Blower
|LEDs
|White
|RGB
|White
|White
|White
|Backplate
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|BIOS Chips
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Power Connectors
|8+8-pin
|8+8-pin
|8-pin
|8-pin
|8-pin
|Power Phase
|10+2
|10+2
|5+1
|5+1
|5+1
|Power Ceiling
|235W
|235W
|217W
|217W
|217W
Didn't know there were degrees of silence.
I actually have to say I agree here. If manufacturers would quit spending so much money on developing 20 different cards PER tier, and simply invest the time and money into 4 cards per tier (Fast, fastest, super small and really quiet) it seems like there would be a lot less cost that needed to be passed on to consumers, a lot more cards that could be produced (Meaning there would even BE cards available for purchase, rather than shortages every time a new fad or holiday comes along) in an equal amount of time and convert time spent on developing unnecessary models into time spent working on the upcoming generation so we don't have to wait two years or more between new architectures.
A little headroom doesn't hurt. ;)
Especially when using low-pressure ( low-noise ) fans.
In my setup there's an LSI SAS controller right next to the FTW.
A full 3 slot card would either choke or the fans would need to run 100%.
I guess this also makes it possible to use the FTW in a "tight" SLI -setup. :pt1cable: