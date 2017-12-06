EVGA Unveils GTX 1070 Ti FTW Ultra Silent Graphics Card

EVGA revealed a new addition to its GeForce GTX 1070 Ti lineup.

The EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FTW Ultra Silent Gaming graphics card is a unique offering within the company’s existing GTX 1070 Ti product stack, putting a focus on quiet operation and cooling with a thicker heatsink and an ultra-silent fan profile. However, the larger heatsink means that the FTW Ultra Silent Gaming is a 2.5-slot graphics card, requiring more space than EVGA’s other GTX 1070 Ti options.

Clock rates for the new EVGA GTX 1070 Ti FTW Ultra Silent Gaming are the same as all the others (as dictated by Nvidia), with a base and boost frequency of 1,607MHz and 1,683MHz, respectively. However, similar to Gigabyte, EVGA circumvents the reference clock speeds with a one-click overclocking solution with its EVGA Precision X OC software. Although it won’t set a static (or guaranteed) clock rate based on the EVGA graphics card under the hood, the software will automatically set it to an optimized frequency for the hardware’s individual capabilities.

The new card is worthy of the FTW moniker for its 10+2 power phases, 8+8-pin power connectors, 235W power ceiling, and two BIOS chips, which are also found on the company’s FTW2 model. However, the EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FTW Ultra Silent Gaming cooling shroud is the same as the SC Black Edition version of the GTX 1070 Ti (ACX 3.0), with the only main difference being the thickness of the heatsink. It also doesn’t have the nine thermal sensors found in the company’s iCX cooling products. Display output is also the same, with an HDMI 2.0, DVI-D, and three DisplayPort 1.4 interfaces.

The EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FTW Ultra Silent graphics card is available now from the company’s website for $500.