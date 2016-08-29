Fanatec Reveals Long Awaited 'ClubSport Light' Peripheral Lineup

Fanatec revealed three new products in its mid-tier ClubSport Light (CSL) series of simulation racing peripherals. The company is taking pre-orders for an updated wheel base, pedal set and pedal load balance kit.

Fanatec is well known in the racing simulation community, with a reputation for building high-end peripherals with high dollar figures. It’s not uncommon to spend thousands on a complete setup. Of course, not everyone can afford, or even desires, such an elaborate setup, so Fanatec tries to cater to the serious-but-not-loaded, gamer, too.

Fanatec said that it “concentrated on pure performance and durability” while designing the CSL series. The ClubSport products are built with “fancy materials,” whereas the CSL parts might be a little rougher around the edges. CSL components also cut a few features from the top-end hardware, but Fanatec said they offer their own unique features in exchange.

Fanatec launched the CSL lineup last fall with a single product. The company revealed the CSL Steering Wheel P1, which added affordable Xbox One compatibility to existing Fanatec wheel bases. At the time, Fanatec revealed that a CSL wheel base was in development that would be revealed at a later date. Fanatec isn’t quite ready to ship that new CSL Elite Wheel Base, but the company is now taking pre-orders for it at $299.95.

It features a “super strong and fast” brushless servo motor, a single belt drive design, and an automotive-grade steering wheel quick release that is compatible with all CSL and ClubSport wheels. The CSL Elite Wheel base also offers 1080-degrees of rotation and rev lights that stay stationary when you spin the wheel.

The wheel base even offers room for expansion. There are two shifter ports and a handbrake port built into it, so you can build the racing rig of your dreams. Fanatec said that CSL shifters and a handbrake kit are in development.

Fanatec is also taking orders for CSL Elite Pedals and an optional load cell kit for them. The pedals feature a solid metal construction to withstand heavy breaking. Unlike most of Fanatec’s pedal sets, the CSL Elite Pedals don’t include a clutch pedal. The base package includes throttle and brake pedals with detachable rubber pads, as well as angle and position adjustments. They can also be removed from the base and mounted directly to a custom simulation cockpit.

For racers that are looking for a more authentic braking feel, or those who would like to have a clutch pedal, Fanatec is also offering the CSL Elite Pedals Loadcell Kit, which adds a loadcell brake and allows you to repurpose your former brake as a clutch pedal. Fanatec said the brake force of the loadcell brake is adjustable, but it can measure pressure up to 90kg. Adjustments to the brake force can be done on the fly without the need for tools.

The basic CSL Elite Pedals are available to pre-order for $79.95 and the loadcell kit adds another $129.95 to the package. You can save yourself a few dollars by ordering them at the same time, though. Fanatec offers pre-installed loadcell kit for $199.95.

Fanatec is also offering a bundle deal for the full CSL kit to commemorate the console launch of Assetto Corsa in Europe. The package includes the CSL Elite Base, CSL Elite Pedals with loadcell kit, CSL Steering Wheel P1 for Xbox One, and a copy of Assetto Corsa for Xbox one.