Framework Starts Marketplace For Its DIY Laptop

This week Framework launched its own Marketplace that sells appropriate components. Framework is also unveiling its developer program that lets third parties to produce expansions for its modular laptop.

Modern laptops are sleek and powerful, but sometimes at the expense of upgradeability and repairability. Framework, a small PC maker led by a group of enthusiastic engineers and managers, decided to change that and recently launched a laptop that is as sleek as many higher-end machines, but which can be easily upgraded or repaired using expansion cards designed to slot directly into the laptop.

Kicking off its Expansion Card Developer Program, Framework's Marketplace will let third parties develop expansion modules and sell them to laptop owners. The company expects third parties to unleash their creativity and offer expansion modules that will add capabilities not available on other laptops.

(Image credit: Framework)

Framework's laptop ships with a 13.5 inch display featuring a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 2256 x 1504 resolution. The system is based on Intel's 11th Generation Core 'Tiger Lake' processor accompanied by up to 64GB of DDR4 memory and up to 4TB NVMe SSD with a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface. Framework equips the laptop with an integrated Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth module, a user replaceable keyboard, a 55Wh Li-ion battery, and a Full-HD webcam. Everything else can be customized by the user, so almost every Framework laptop is unique.

(Image credit: Framework)

Users can install additional storage or I/O ports of their choice using the USB-C based expansion card modules. At present Framework's laptop supports up to four modules and the manufacturer offers a DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-A, USB-C, and microSD module. Previously, Framework only sold these expansion modules along with new PCs, now, they are available from the Marketplace. The online store also carries heatsink and fan kits, audio board kit, battery, display kit, fingerprint reader, and even a replacement bottom cover kit. In addition to these kits, Framework will be adding keyboards in a range of languages and bezels in a variety of colors to its Marketplace.