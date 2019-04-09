Trending

FSP Debuts Liquid-Cooled Hydro PTM+ 850W Power Supply

FSP doesn't have a problem releasing products that target only a small portion of users, the extreme enthusiasts with money to invest. Almost two years have passed since we first saw the Hydro PTM+ 1200W, FSP's first liquid-cooled power supply. This week, FSP released its smaller brother. With 850W capacity, smaller dimensions and, above all, a better price, the Hydro PTM+ 850W will probably garner more favor than its high-end (and ultra-expensive) sibling.

The FSP Hydro PTM+ 850W is 80 PLUS Platinum-certified and achieved ETA-A efficiency in the Cybenetics scale. When it comes to noise, Cybenetics evaluated two samples, which scored LAMBDA-A- (26.98 dB[A]) and LAMBDA-A (24.9 dB[A]) without liquid cooling engaged. That's because this unit, like the 1200W model, has a cooling fan, and liquid cooling is an optional feature you can use if you want a quieter operation and higher wattage output. For example, the HPT850M Hydro can deliver up to 1000W if you connect the Bitspower liquid cooling system that comes with the PSU. Plus, at up to 425W, the PSU runs in passive mode, according to FSP.

The liquid cooling connectors use G1/4” / 12mm connectors. There is also RGB lighting for those who want even their PSU to glow. Finally, the side stickers are changeable, something that we have seen before in FSP's products.

The FSP Hydro PTM+ 850W is immediately available at a MSRP of $399 / £305.

Hydro PTM+ 850W Specs and Features

In a snap, the key features of the Hydro PTM+ 850W are :

  • Up to 1000W (with liquid cooling)
  • Up to 425W passively cooled
  • Hybrid liquid, passive and fan cooling
  • RGB lighting with Asus Aura Sync siftware
  • 80 PLUS Platinum-certified
  • DC-DC module design for 92% efficiency
  • 100% Japanese-made electronic capacitors
  • 135mm FDB fan
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): 150 x 190 x 86mm
  • Weight: 2.9kg (6.4 pounds)
  • Fully modular design with ribbon cables
  • IEC/EN 62368 Safety Ready
Modular Cables
DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)1116-22AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm)2216AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (650mm+150mm) 2418AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (500mm+150mm) 2416-18AWGNo
SATA (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm)2818AWGNo
SATA (500mm+160mm) / 4 pin Molex (+160mm+100mm)12 / 218AWGNo
SATA (500mm+160mm) / 4 pin Molex (+160mm) / FDD (+160mm)12 / 1 / 118-22AWGNo
LED Light Cable (+600mm)1126AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1360mm) - C13 coupler1118AWG-

There are two EPS cables, along with eight PCIe and 14 SATA ones. All cables are long, and the distance between connectors is adequate.

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps202070.832.50.3
Watts10085012.53.6
Total Max. Power (W)850

There is a single +12V rail that is able to deliver up to 70.83A with air cooling.

FSP used quality parts for this PSU, as you can see in the table below.

General Data
Manufacturer (OEM)FSP
Platform ModelHPT (M)
Primary Side
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor & Relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)3x GBJ1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETS2x Infineon IPA60R120P7 (650V, 16A @ 100°C, 0.12Ohm)
APFC Boost Diode1x ROHM SCS308AP (650V, 8A @ 135°C)
Hold-up Cap(s)2x Chemi-Con (420V, 330uF, 2000h @ 105°C, KMZ)
Main Switchers2x STi STF28N60M2 (650V, 14A @ 100°C, 0.15Ohm) Driver IC: Silicon Labs Si8233BD
APFC ControllerInfineon ICE2PCS02
LLC Resonant ControllerChampion CM6901T2X
TopologyPrimary side: Half-Bridge & LLC Resonant Controller Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side
+12V MOSFETS6x Infineon BSC010N04LS (40V, 100A @ 100°C, 1mOhm)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 4x Infineon BSC0901NS (30V, 94A @ 100°C, 2.4mOhm) PWM Controller: Anpec APW7159C
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytics: Chemi-Con (1-5,000 @ 105°C, KZE), Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY), 3x Rubycon (105°C) Polymers: Chemi-Con
Supervisor ICSITI PS223H (4-channel OCP, OVP, UVP, OTP, SCP, PG)
Fan ModelProtechnic Electric MGA13512XF-A25 (135mm, 12V, 0.38A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing)
5VSB Circuit
Rectifier1x Infineon IRFR1018E (60V, 56A @ 100°C, 8.4mOhm)
Standby PWM ControllerInnoSwitch3-EP INN3674C

Image credits: FSP