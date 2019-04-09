FSP Debuts Liquid-Cooled Hydro PTM+ 850W Power Supply

FSP doesn't have a problem releasing products that target only a small portion of users, the extreme enthusiasts with money to invest. Almost two years have passed since we first saw the Hydro PTM+ 1200W, FSP's first liquid-cooled power supply. This week, FSP released its smaller brother. With 850W capacity, smaller dimensions and, above all, a better price, the Hydro PTM+ 850W will probably garner more favor than its high-end (and ultra-expensive) sibling.

The FSP Hydro PTM+ 850W is 80 PLUS Platinum-certified and achieved ETA-A efficiency in the Cybenetics scale. When it comes to noise, Cybenetics evaluated two samples, which scored LAMBDA-A- (26.98 dB[A]) and LAMBDA-A (24.9 dB[A]) without liquid cooling engaged. That's because this unit, like the 1200W model, has a cooling fan, and liquid cooling is an optional feature you can use if you want a quieter operation and higher wattage output. For example, the HPT850M Hydro can deliver up to 1000W if you connect the Bitspower liquid cooling system that comes with the PSU. Plus, at up to 425W, the PSU runs in passive mode, according to FSP.

The liquid cooling connectors use G1/4” / 12mm connectors. There is also RGB lighting for those who want even their PSU to glow. Finally, the side stickers are changeable, something that we have seen before in FSP's products.

The FSP Hydro PTM+ 850W is immediately available at a MSRP of $399 / £305.

Hydro PTM+ 850W Specs and Features

In a snap, the key features of the Hydro PTM+ 850W are :

Up to 1000W (with liquid cooling)

Up to 425W passively cooled

Hybrid liquid, passive and fan cooling

RGB lighting with Asus Aura Sync siftware

80 PLUS Platinum-certified

DC-DC module design for 92% efficiency

100% Japanese-made electronic capacitors

135mm FDB fan

Dimensions (LxWxH): 150 x 190 x 86mm

Weight: 2.9kg (6.4 pounds)

Fully modular design with ribbon cables

IEC/EN 62368 Safety Ready

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 16-22AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm) 2 2 16AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (650mm+150mm) 2 4 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (500mm+150mm) 2 4 16-18AWG No SATA (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 2 8 18AWG No SATA (500mm+160mm) / 4 pin Molex (+160mm+100mm) 1 2 / 2 18AWG No SATA (500mm+160mm) / 4 pin Molex (+160mm) / FDD (+160mm) 1 2 / 1 / 1 18-22AWG No LED Light Cable (+600mm) 1 1 26AWG No AC Power Cord (1360mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

There are two EPS cables, along with eight PCIe and 14 SATA ones. All cables are long, and the distance between connectors is adequate.

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 70.83 2.5 0.3 Watts 100 850 12.5 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 850

There is a single +12V rail that is able to deliver up to 70.83A with air cooling.

FSP used quality parts for this PSU, as you can see in the table below.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) FSP Platform Model HPT (M) Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 3x GBJ1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETS 2x Infineon IPA60R120P7 (650V, 16A @ 100°C, 0.12Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x ROHM SCS308AP (650V, 8A @ 135°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 2x Chemi-Con (420V, 330uF, 2000h @ 105°C, KMZ) Main Switchers 2x STi STF28N60M2 (650V, 14A @ 100°C, 0.15Ohm) Driver IC: Silicon Labs Si8233BD APFC Controller Infineon ICE2PCS02 LLC Resonant Controller Champion CM6901T2X Topology Primary side: Half-Bridge & LLC Resonant Controller Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETS 6x Infineon BSC010N04LS (40V, 100A @ 100°C, 1mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 4x Infineon BSC0901NS (30V, 94A @ 100°C, 2.4mOhm) PWM Controller: Anpec APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Chemi-Con (1-5,000 @ 105°C, KZE), Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY), 3x Rubycon (105°C) Polymers: Chemi-Con Supervisor IC SITI PS223H (4-channel OCP, OVP, UVP, OTP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Protechnic Electric MGA13512XF-A25 (135mm, 12V, 0.38A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x Infineon IRFR1018E (60V, 56A @ 100°C, 8.4mOhm) Standby PWM Controller InnoSwitch3-EP INN3674C

Image credits: FSP

