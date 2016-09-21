Trending

FSP Supports USB Type-C, USB Power Delivery With Ultra-Compact Power Adapter

By

FSP announced its thinnest power adapter to date, the FSP060, which is designed to support USB Power Delivery and a wide range of electronic devices that use the USB Type-C connector. FSP has produced power supplies for computers and electronic devices for over twenty years, and it is one of the most prominent OEMs in the industry.

The FSP060 is rather small, measuring 92 x 77.3 x 25.4mm (LxWxH). It is also relatively light, at just 215g. The power adapter is able to channel up to 60 W of power from an outlet to connected devices. There will be two models that have different power input connectors; the FSP060-D1AR4 uses the C14 connector, and the FSP060-D1BR4 has a C6 connector. Both models are identical except for their input connectors, and both use USB Type-C to interface with other devices.

The power adapter is able to provide up to 3 Amps with 5, 9, 12, 15 and 20 V output and its max power output reaches 60 W with 20 V output. It also has built-in thermal and power protection features, and it meets DoE level 6 energy efficiency standards. FSP is marketing it as a solution for phones, tablets, TVs, storage devices, and a wide range of other electronics. Essentially, this will work with any device that uses USB Type-C for power..

The new power adapter is available today, but it will likely be some time before we see it ship with third-party products from other OEMs.

FSP060 Power Adapter
ModelFSP060-D1AR4FSP060-D1BR4
Power Input ConnectorC14C6
Power Output ConnectorUSB Type-C
AC Input100 - 240V AC @ 2A 47-63 Hz
DC Output5, 9, 12, 15 or 20V @ 3A
Dimensions92 x 77.3 x 25.4 mm (LxWxH)
Weight215g
6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Aragorn 21 September 2016 14:13
    The article reads as though the "author" cut & pasted the press release (unless he was hired to wrote a comercial for them).
    Reply
  • scolaner 22 September 2016 14:14
    18627536 said:
    The article reads as though the "author" cut & pasted the press release (unless he was hired to wrote a comercial for them).

    I'm not sure what your beef is here. Or why you have "author" in quotes...do you think a robot wrote this?
    Reply
  • BulkZerker 22 September 2016 17:08
    "its thinnest power adapter to date, "

    Why is this a thing? Why are they bragging about how thin it is? Damn Apple and its electronic s fat shaming!
    Reply
  • iamacow 24 September 2016 02:21
    It's called news lol. If you don't like NEWS than go to a kids website and play with the blocks. Let the big boys talk.
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 24 September 2016 02:39
    18633124 said:
    Damn Apple and its electronic s fat shaming!

    Lol.
    Reply
  • Stefan_35 03 October 2016 11:10
    When will it find light on the market, in other words: "when will it get released exactly?".

    I am curious, all websites (included samsumg website) announces october, but when is still magic. So when does it find light and get released to the customer in the shops?

    Thanks in advance!
    Reply