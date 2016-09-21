FSP Supports USB Type-C, USB Power Delivery With Ultra-Compact Power Adapter

FSP announced its thinnest power adapter to date, the FSP060, which is designed to support USB Power Delivery and a wide range of electronic devices that use the USB Type-C connector. FSP has produced power supplies for computers and electronic devices for over twenty years, and it is one of the most prominent OEMs in the industry.

The FSP060 is rather small, measuring 92 x 77.3 x 25.4mm (LxWxH). It is also relatively light, at just 215g. The power adapter is able to channel up to 60 W of power from an outlet to connected devices. There will be two models that have different power input connectors; the FSP060-D1AR4 uses the C14 connector, and the FSP060-D1BR4 has a C6 connector. Both models are identical except for their input connectors, and both use USB Type-C to interface with other devices.

The power adapter is able to provide up to 3 Amps with 5, 9, 12, 15 and 20 V output and its max power output reaches 60 W with 20 V output. It also has built-in thermal and power protection features, and it meets DoE level 6 energy efficiency standards. FSP is marketing it as a solution for phones, tablets, TVs, storage devices, and a wide range of other electronics. Essentially, this will work with any device that uses USB Type-C for power..

The new power adapter is available today, but it will likely be some time before we see it ship with third-party products from other OEMs.