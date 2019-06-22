B-Die, B-Die! Get 16GB of B-Die For $112

(Image credit: G.Skill)

There's nothing on earth that loves Samsung B-die memory chips more than AMD's Ryzen processors. Whether you need a memory upgrade or planning a new AMD X570 build, G.Skill's Flare X DDR4-3200 C14 16GB (2x8GB) kit is exactly what you need to maximize your performance.

While the Flare X memory kit normally goes for $124.99, you can get today for just $112.49 if you apply the "EMCTBVV32" promo code. You must be subscribed to the Newegg newsletter for the code to work, and it's only valid for the next 24 hours.

G.Skill's Flare X memory modules are designed specifically for AMD Ryzen processors and work without hiccups on motherboards with the X370, B350, A320, X470, and upcoming X570 chipsets. Nevertheless, they are also compatible with Intel platforms. The memory modules come with a black PCB that's complemented by a matching aluminum heat spreader to blend into practically any PC build.

The Flare X (F4-3200C14D-16GFX) memory consists of two 8GB memory modules. The memory sticks are 40mm tall and should fit under even the biggest of CPU air coolers. They run at 3,200 MHz with tight CL14-14-14-34 timings and a 1.35V operating voltage.

G.Skill backs the Flare X DDR4-3200 16GB (2x8GB) memory kit with a limited lifetime warranty.