Galax's Work The Frames RTX Graphics Cards Go Cosmic With Celestial Backplate

Galax GeForce RTX 2080 Super Work The Frames Edition (Image credit: Galax)

Galax has introduced a new series of graphics cards under the Work The Frames branding. The initial lineup includes custom models for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 Super.

Both the Galax GeForce RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 Super Work The Frames cards measure 328 x 150 x 53mm and employ a beefy cooler with triple 90mm cooling fans. The fans have 11 translucent "WINGS" fan blades that allegedly provide high airflow and air pressure at low noise levels. They also feature Fan Stop technology, which turns the fans off when the graphics card is idling.

The Galax GeForce RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 Super Work the Frames edition cards employ custom PCB with high-quality components. The first utilizes an 8+2 phase power delivery subsystem, while the latter employs a 7+2 design.

Work The Frames graphics cards possess four different individually controllable light zones. There are 23 predefined lighting effects to choose from. The fancy backplate sticks to a galaxy theme with an RGB-lit Galax logo. Apart from being eye candy, the backplate also cools and protects.

The graphics cards are equipped with three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs and one HDMI 2.0b port (Galax didn't equip them with Nvidia's VirtualLink connectors). In terms of power requirements, the graphics cards rely on one 6-pin and one 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

The reference RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 Super have 1,815 MHz and 1,770 MHz boost clocks, respectively. Galax's Work The Frames offerings come with decent factory overclocks. The RTX 2080 Super Work The Frames has a 1,860 MHz boost clock, while the RTX 2070 Super Work The Frames boasts a 1,830 MHz boost clock.

Galax didn't reveal U.S. or UK pricing or availability. For countries with availability, pre-orders comes with a free Galax Xanova Ocala gaming headset and Work The Frames T-shirt and magnet.