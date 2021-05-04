Gigabyte Debuts Intel and AMD Powered Model X and S Gaming PCs

Gigabyte has announced a pair of pre-built desktop gaming PCs, the Aorus Model X and Aorus Model S, both featuring top-of-the-range Intel and AMD CPUs alongside Nvidia RTX GPUs. What's more, while the Model X is a standard-looking PC tower, the Model S comes in a 14L low-profile case that bears a distinct resemblance to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

Across the board specs are high, with the Intel models sporting Rocket Lake i9 CPUs with eight cores and 16 threads, that turbo up to 5.3 GHz. AMD fans get the 12-core/24-thread Ryzen 9-5900X, which boosts up to 4.8 GHz and has 64MB of L3 cache, compared to 16MB on the Intel chip. RAM is also fast, with the Model X fitted with 16GB of 4400 MHz DDR4 (3600 MHz on the AMD model), while the Model S gets 32GB of 4000 MHz chips (again 3600 MHz if you choose AMD). To back all this up, the GPUs in both models are RTX 3080s.

Built on the Intel Z590 and AMD X570 / B550 chipsets, there’s also plenty of networking and I/O available, with Wi-Fi 6 available on all models. The Ethernet ports are both fast models - with 10bE LAN on the Intel Model X (plus a secondary 2.5GbE port), 2.5GbE on the AMD Model X (with a secondary 1GbE port) and 2.5GbE on both flavours of Model S. USB ports are plentiful - especially on the 58L Model X, which supports the Thunderbolt 4 standard in its Intel incarnation - and SSDs are fast, with each tower featuring a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 model and a 2TB PCIe 3.0 drive.

And while the X is cooled by a 360mm AIO liquid cooler putting out 40 decibels (dB), the Model S features an Xbox Series X-like cooling system that draws air in at the bottom of the tower and vents it from the top across a thermal fin. This system is so quiet it claims to put out less than 37 dB while gaming. That’s equivalent to, according to the American Academy of Audiology, something between a whisper and a quiet library.

At the time of writing, neither system seemed to be available for purchase.