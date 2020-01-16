Gigabyte's RX 5600 XT Graphics Cards Offer up to 3 Fans, RGB

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

MSI and Sapphire aren’t the only players revealing their AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards. This week Gigabyte also introduced two variants. Meet the Gigabyte Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming OC and the slightly more laid-back Gigabyte Radeon RX 5600 XT WindForce OC.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming OC (Image credit: Gigabyte)

The cards don’t pack any great surprises and seem to be built like many of the other graphics cards in Gigabyte’s current line-up. The Gaming OC card is the top-tier part with a triple-fan cooler. But the WindForce OC is no slouch either and comes with a dual-fan setup.

The Gaming OC card will come with a Boost Clock of up to 1,620 MHz (just like MSI’s fastest RX 5600 XT card), but Gigabyte didn't disclose clock speeds for the WindForce OC card. Given that it's branded as an OC card, though, it should certainly be overclocked above AMD's reference specifications (1,375 Game Clock, 1,560 MHz Boost Clock, Base Clock not confirmed).

The Gaming OC is also gifted RGB support, but don’t get too excited. Only the

"GIGABYTE" logo on the side of the card lights up, nothing more.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 5600 XT WindForce OC (Image credit: Gigabyte)

Both cards feature a neat backplate and get power through a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. The fans on both units are also programmed to stop spinning when the GPU is below a threshold temperature, so you shouldn't have any unwanted noise coming from your GPU when you’re not gaming.

AMD's RX 5600 XT GPU has 2,304 stream processors, which is linked to a 6 GB GDDR6 memory pool over a 192-bit interface. With a memory speed of 12 GHz, the memory is good for a bandwidth of up to 288 GBps. The RX 5600 XT comes with all sixteen PCIe 4.0 lanes activated, so (thankfully) installing it in a system with a motherboard that only supports PCIe 3.0 won’t gimp the card’s performance due to missing lanes.

Specs

Gigabyte Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming OC Gigabyte Radeon RX 5600 XT WindForce OC No. of Fans 3 2 Length 279.85 mm 228 mm Fan-Stop Mode Yes Yes GPU Game Clock 1560 MHz ? GPU Boost Clock 1620 MHz ? RGB Yes No

There's no word on pricing or availability yet. However, AMD's suggested pricing for the RX 5600 XT is $279, so these should cost more.