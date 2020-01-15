Sapphire Reveals Custom Radeon RX 5600 XT Graphics Card

Pulse Radeon RX 5600 XT (Image credit: Sapphire)

Sapphire has taken the wraps of its Pulse Radeon RX 5600 XT. The gaming graphics card arrives with the brand's distinctive Dual-X cooling system and other proprietary features.

This is the first custom version of the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT we've seen after Team Red announced the GPU earlier this month.

The Pulse Radeon RX 5600 XT measures 254 x 135 x 46.5mm and adheres to a 2.3-slot form factor. The Dual-X cooler cools the graphics card's GPU, memory and power delivery subsystem. Meanwhile, the attractive all-aluminum backplate provides rigidity while also aiding heat dissipation.

As expected from a Pulse-branded card, a pair of dual-ball bearing fans actively cools the graphics card. Sapphire's fans reportedly have a 85% longer lifespan than typical sleeve-bearing fans. They are secured to the Dual-X cooler with a single screw, which should make replacement simple and painless.

Image 1 of 5 Pulse Radeon RX 5600 XT (Image credit: Sapphire) Image 2 of 5 Pulse Radeon RX 5600 XT (Image credit: Sapphire) Image 3 of 5 Pulse Radeon RX 5600 XT (Image credit: Sapphire) Image 4 of 5 Pulse Radeon RX 5600 XT (Image credit: Sapphire) Image 5 of 5 Pulse Radeon RX 5600 XT (Image credit: Sapphire)

The Pulse Radeon RX 5600 XT has a dual-BIOS feature. You can choose between the Performance or Silent profiles via a physical button on the graphics card. The graphics card also has a built-in fuse protection that's located in the PCIe power connector to safeguard its internal components.

As far as specifications go, the Pulse Radeon RX 5600 XT utilizes AMD's Navi 10 silicon, which has 2,304 Stream Processors (SPs). The graphics card rocks 6GB of 12 Gbps GDDR6 memory across a 192-bit memory interface. Sapphire's offering arrives with a heavy factory overclock. The reference Radeon RX 5600 XT features 1,375 MHz and 1,560 MHz game and boost clocks, respectively. The Pulse Radeon RX 5600 XT boasts a 1,560 MHz game clock and 1,620 MHz boost clock.

The Pulse Radeon RX 5600 XT is rated with a 150W TDP (thermal design power) and draws external power from a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. A minimum 500W power supply is recommended for proper operation. Display outputs on the graphics card are one HDMI and three DisplayPort.

Sapphire share a price or release date for the Pulse Radeon RX 5600 XT.