MSI's Custom Radeon RX 5600 XT Graphics Cards Boast up to 1,620 MHz Boost Clock

MSI has announced four new AMD graphics cards based on AMD's recently announced Radeon RX 5600 XT. The graphics cards, which are available as normal and overclocked models, hail from MSI's Gaming and Mech product lines.

The Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming and Mech debut with MSI's Innovative Power Allocation technology that basically makes sure the graphics cards draw their power from the power supply rather than the PCIe slot. According to MSI, this results in a much cleaner power signal.

The Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming and Mech graphics cards employ MSI's dual-fan cooler, but with distinct designs. The Gaming model stays true to the black and gunmetal grey theme with red accents, while the Mech model combines the black with a steel grey. Both come with a beautiful brushed metal backplate that's supposed to strengthen the graphics card while enhancing its look.

The cooling solutions for the Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming and Mech utilize two Torx 3.0 fans for a good mixture between performance and silence. The fans utilize MSI's Zero Frozr feature, which only turns them on when the graphics card's operating temperatures goes over 60 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit).

MSI's offerings mostly abide by AMD's Radeon RX 5600 XT reference specifications. Each graphics card has 2,304 Stream Processors (SPs) and 6GB of 12 Gbps GDDR6 memory at its disposal.

The only difference resides in the operating clocks. The Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming X is the fastest of the lot with game and boost clocks up to 1,460 MHz and 1,620 MHz, respectively. The Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming and Radeon RX 5600 XT Mech OC are tied for second place with 1,420 MHz game and 1,600 MHz boost clocks.

Model Base Clock Rate Game Clock Rate Boost Clock Rate MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming X 1,235 MHz 1,460 MHz 1,620 MHz MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming 1,185 MHz 1,420 MHz 1,600 MHz MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT Mech OC 1,185 MHz 1,420 MHz 1,600 MHz MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT Mech 1,130 MHz 1,375 MHz 1,560 MHz AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT ? 1,375 MHz 1,560 MHz

The Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming X measures 297 x 140mm and occupies two PCIe slots. It has one HDMI 2.0b port and three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs for connecting your displays. It also has a pair of 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

On the other hand, the Radeon RX 5600 XT Mech OC is 231 x 127mm. It still requires two PCIe slots for installation and has the same display outputs are the Gaming X. However, the Radeon RX 5600 XT Mech OC only needs one 8-pin PCIe power connector for proper operation.

AMD's Radeon RX 5600 XT comes with a 150W TBP (typical board power) target. MSI recommends that you have a 450W power supply at the very least for its new Navi-powered graphics cards.

MSI's new graphics cards will come out on January 21; however, MSI didn't specify pricing.

Gigabyte and Sapphire also announced custom Radeon RX 5600 XT cards today.