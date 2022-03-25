GPU-Z Gains Support for Arc Alchemist, RTX 3090 Ti, and RX 6950 XT

The latest version of TechPowerUp's GPU-Z diagnostic and information utility introduced support for Intel's upcoming Arc Alchemist GPUs, Nvidia's soon-to-be-released GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, AMD's forthcoming Radeon RX 6950 XT/6750 XT, AMD's recently announced mobile Radeon RX 6000-series graphics processors, and a selection of existing yet rare graphics boards.

TechPowerUp's GPU-Z version 2.4.5 adds support for several interesting products that are either already available or are set to hit the market shortly. Among the highlights are the following devices:

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, RX 6800S, RX 6700S, RX 6850M XT, RX 6650M, RX 6650M XT, W6400, Barcelo APU, Rembrandt APU, Steam Deck GPU, and Barco MXRT 2700 card based on an AMD Radeon Pro chip are now supported;

Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs get preliminary support;

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, RTX 3060 Ti (GA103), RTX 3080 Ti Mobile, T1000 8 GB, T400 4 GB, CMP 170HX, A16, and A2 are now supported;

Support for Intel's Alder Lake processors have been improved, fixed memory clock detection has been fixed.

Also, the new version fixes Nvidia Ampere memory size, GA106 transistor count, and adds support for HBM and DDR4 memory on Nvidia graphics cards.

Since it is close to impossible to add proper support for unreleased hardware without input from developers like AMD, Intel, and Nvidia, we can conclude that all these companies have submitted details about their upcoming products to GPU-Z development team.

This submission means that specifications of AMD's Radeon RX 6750 XT and RX 6950 XT, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, and Intel's Arc Alchemist GPUs (at least some of them) have been finalized. This means that makers of graphics cards and PCs are either receiving the final silicon or are already shipping appropriate products to their partners among distributors and resellers.

Nvidia and its partners are expected to start shipping the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, which is set to become the best gaming graphics card available, on March 29. Intel is set to introduce its first discrete Arc Alchemist GPUs for laptops on March 30, whereas AMD is projected to refresh its lineup with Radeon RX 6950 XT and RX 6750 XT in late April.