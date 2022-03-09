Leak Appears to Confirm RTX 3090 Ti's March 29th Launch Date

According to a new report from Videocardz, Nvidia's embargo information for its upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti has been leaked to the online news outlet. The leak showcases a March 29th, 6 AM PST release date for the new GPU including the official product announcement, press and influencer reviews, and on-shelf availability.

Unfortunately, we can't be 100% sure this is a full confirmation of the card's real release date. We don't know the source of this alleged leak, so as always, take this result with a grain of salt. However, the same date of March 29th does coincide with recent rumors which have speculated about the same date, so there's a good chance this is probably true.

The RTX 3090 Ti has been involved in some of the most bizarre circumstances we've seen in quite a while. The GPU was first announced by Nvidia back in January during virtual CES 2022, but a release date and core specifications were not released.

Instead, Nvidia promised to release more details about the 3090 Ti later in February but failed to keep its promise, with Nvidia declining to disclose any new information about the GPU last month.

Now that we are in March, Nvidia has still kept silent about the RTX 3090 Ti. Rumors have it that RTX 3090 Ti production has not been smooth sailing, and Nvidia was forced to postpone the launch as a consequence.

Videocardz reports that production issues were related to the 3090 Ti's 2GB GDDR6X ICs, but we cannot confirm this. We wouldn't be surprised if this is true though, since the 3090 Ti will be the first GPU to use these new modules.

Rumored specifications for the RTX 3090 Ti, include 10,752 CUDA cores along with the previously-mentioned 2GB GDDR6X ICs, giving the 3090 Ti the same 24GB of video memory as the RTX 3090. But, the new modules greatly reduce the number of memory chips from 24 to 12. These same modules also provide a clock speed improvement to 21Gbps, giving the RTX 3090 Ti over 1TBps of memory bandwidth -- a new record for Nvidia's consumer GPUs.