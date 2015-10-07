HP Unveils The Envy 32 Media Display With Freesync

In addition to some new HP Envy AIOs, HP also unveiled a new 32-inch QHD display.

This new display will undoubtedly attract gamers, as it features support for AMD's new FreeSync technology. This technology solves the long-standing problem with display refresh rates creating torn frames or ghosting. In the best of circumstances, this technology can also reduce the sense of lag in the game by maintaining an even refresh rate.

The 2560 x 1440 display supports 100 percent of the sRGB color spectrum, allowing it to accurately display a wide array of bright and vibrant colors. This is an especially important feature for those involved in video and photo editing.

The display features a number of connectivity options, including HDMI, DisplayPort and MHL, thus enabling MHL-compatible smartphones and tablets to also take advantage of this display.

Two 6-watt speakers are mounted in the display facing forward. HP claimed these speakers are tuned by Bang & Olufsen in order to achieve an exceptional audio experience.

The display is expected to cost $499.99. It will be available from select retailers starting October 18, and will be more widely available starting November 24.

